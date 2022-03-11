Who Should I Power Up In Pokémon GO: Rampardos

Stardust is one of the most valuable assets in Pokémon GO. It can be used for trades, powering up Pokémon, and using the new Form Change mechanic. While there are definite benefits to saving your Stardust and hitting a personal goal of a minimum amount of Stardust to keep, the fact remains that when put to use, this resource can dramatically increase your abilities as a trainer. In this Who Should I Power Up in Pokémon GO? series, I will spotlight species that are useful in various aspects of the game, exploring their moveset, strengths, and why they'd be a good bet to power up. In this installment, we will take a look Rampardos.

Pokémon: Rampardos

Rampardos Typing: Rock-type

Rock-type Dex entry: If two were to smash their heads together, their foot-thick skulls would keep them from fainting.

If two were to smash their heads together, their foot-thick skulls would keep them from fainting. Rampardos is strong against : Fire-types, Ice-types, Flying-types, Bug-types.

: Fire-types, Ice-types, Flying-types, Bug-types. Rapardos is weak against : Steel-types, Ground-types, Water-types, Fighting-types, Grass-types

: Steel-types, Ground-types, Water-types, Fighting-types, Grass-types Raids: Rampardos often ranks high as a raid counter against many Pokémon due to its Rock-type and high stats. It is most often used against Mega Charizard Y, Mega Pidgeotto, Kyurem, Tornadus, and more. It is also incredibly useful in Team GO Rocket battles due to its high attack stats and quickly charging move of Rock Slide.

Rampardos often ranks high as a raid counter against many Pokémon due to its Rock-type and high stats. It is most often used against Mega Charizard Y, Mega Pidgeotto, Kyurem, Tornadus, and more. It is also incredibly useful in Team GO Rocket battles due to its high attack stats and quickly charging move of Rock Slide. Moves: Fast: Smack Down is Rampardos' ideal Fast Attack. Charged: Rock Slide is Rampardos' ideal Charged Attack. Flamethrower as a secondary move may give it coverage against Grass-types, but this isn't a Pokémon in extreme need of a second move. Rock Slide works just fine for it.

Other: Note that Rampardos is a glass cannon. It hits hard but takes damage hard and fast. It is useful in raids and Team GO Rocket battles but I would not recommend it for PVP.

VERDICT: A powered-up Rampardos should be in every Pokémon GO player's pocket, but be aware of its low defense stats when going into battle.

