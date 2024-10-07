Posted in: Games, Indie Games, The Arcade Crew, Video Games | Tagged: Assoupi, MainFrames

MainFrames Will Release Free Steam Next Fest Demo

As part of the upcoming Steam Next Fest happening next week, The Arcade Crew will release a free demo for the game MainFrames

Article Summary Experience MainFrames free demo at Steam Next Fest from October 14-21.

Join Floppy on a byte-sized platforming quest in a digital PC world.

Discover unique levels, funny dialogues, and eye-catching art styles.

Engage with quirky characters, puzzles, and an enchanting adventure.

Indie game developer Assoupi and publisher The Arcade Crew confirmed their action platformer game MainFrames will be a part of Steam Next Fest. The demo will give you a small sampling of the action platformer in which you play a small floppy disc, making your way through an old-school desktop. We have more details below and a new trailer above, as the demo will be available from October 14-21.

Boot up for a byte-sized adventure in MainFrames, a clever and charming platformer that plays out entirely within the windows and desktop of a PC monitor! Join Floppy, an adventurous program seeking to find their place in the digital world while cheeky daemons maintain the system's balance, always managing to stay out of your sight. Floppy is a program on a quest of self-discovery, driven to uncover their unknown origins and unlock their true function. Overflowing with charm, Floppy's adventure is an overclocked ride you won't want to miss. Along the way, befriend the colorful characters running MainFrames' network whose chipper humor will surely upload some laughter into your day. Each area offers its own artistic DNA, boasting distinct styles, mechanics and secrets to discover. While challenging at times, MainFrames' mischievous level design and welcoming world offers a fair platforming experience that won't leave you feeling defragmented.

Navigate a maze of diverse PC frames, meet quirky and colorful characters, and uncover secrets that bring Floppy closer to piecing together their function. Each interaction injects humor and warmth into their journey, making every moment a byte of delight. MainFrames will keep you logged in for a short and sweet journey, ensuring that you won't want to press the escape key on this enchanting adventure. Each level is an upgrade you won't want to miss. Get ready to dive into an unforgettable digital quest!

A smart and fast-paced platformer with light puzzle elements

Move frames to create a path for your character

Multiple mechanics to discover

Great meta-story with funny dialogues and colorful characters to meet

Cozy soundtrack and lovely art style

