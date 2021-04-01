Maneater: Truth Quest Will Be The Weirdest DLC This Year

Tripwire Interactive has some new DLC coming to Maneater, and man is it weird, as you'll all be going on a special Truth Quest. The DLC will come with new evolutions, challenges, wildlife, and a story that will make you wonder what the team was drinking the week they decided to make this awesome content. You'll take control of the apex predator to climb the food chain, but this time around you will have evolved with armor, toxins, teeth, and… are you spitting out like Godzilla?!? You can check out the details below.

Starring the titular and evolved bull shark protagonist – and Chris Parnell (Saturday Night Live, Rick and Morty, Archer), reprising his role as investigative journalist Trip Westhaven, Maneater: Truth Quest will take players down the rabbit hole of dark secrets and conspiracies surrounding Port Clovis and the Naval Wildlife Organization (NWO). The original stories of animals growing bone like armor, emitting flesh-eating toxins, or using electricity as a weapon were simply just old fisherman's tales. That is until conspiracy theorists everywhere pointed to the original Maneater as solid proof of a Government coverup. Trip Westhaven, driven the brink of madness, fires up his ViewTube channel "Truth Quest", to take his followers, the "Questers" into deep waters in an effort to uncover the dark secrets behind this whale of a tale.

"The team has been hard at work on Maneater: Truth Quest and we're excited to announce the first details on the downloadable content that so many fans have been asking for", said Sean McBride, Creative Director at Tripwire Interactive. "We're aiming to give players more of what they loved from the original Maneater, with the ability to grow bigger, explore an entirely new region off the coast of Port Clovis, and evolve further tools of destruction. Inspired by Scaly Pete's father's tales of 'Gub'ment Experiments', we pick up where we left off and join Trip Westhaven and the shark's journey down the rabbit hole of conspiracy and military cover ups as you eat, explore and evolve through these uncharted waters."