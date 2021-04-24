MapleStory Is Celebrating Its Sixteenth Anniversary

Nexon revealed this week that they will be throwing a celebration with a few different events for the 16th Anniversary of MapleStory. Right now, you can jump into the Hotel Maple VIP Membership and participate in special anniversary events for a limited time. This includes new missions and mini-games with the ability to link up social media so you can reconnect and share your most memorable moments. We got the full details for you here as this event will only last a couple of weeks.

Maplers with characters at level 101 or higher can gain access to the VIP Membership at Hotel Maple, which is a special reward-earning ranking system for the 16th anniversary. Knowledgeable Hotel Maple concierges are available on site to explain the many benefits of the VIP Membership and assist players every step of the way to maximize their experience and rewards. Upon becoming a VIP member, players unlock the ability to earn special 16th Anniversary Points and 16th Anniversary Coins by completing anniversary missions and mini-games. Coins and points can be redeemed for a variety of different items including Membership Points, VIP Skill Points, and VIP Coupons to rank up their membership, buy special items at one of the many Hotel Maple shops, and boost stats.

Throughout the event, Membership Points will allow VIP members to rank up their membership and in turn, earn additional benefits based on rank shared between characters in the same world. Maplers that achieve the VIP Prestige rank will receive the illustrious Hotel Maple VIP Member medal. In addition to the in-game event, players can share in the nostalgia of MapleStory by posting their favorite game memories and MapleStory content on their Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube pages using the hashtag #MapleMemories. All social posts containing this hashtag will be compiled on the Maple Memories website, allowing players to reconnect with fellow Maplers to reminisce and share their most memorable moments over the past 16 years of MapleStory.