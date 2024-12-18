Posted in: Games, MapleStory, Nexon | Tagged: MapleStory

MapleStory Launches The Dark Ride Part 2 Today

MapleStory players have a lot of new content to carry them into next year, as The Dark Ride Part 2 has been launched today

Article Summary MapleStory unveils The Dark Ride Part 2 with new boss Limbo and Burning Express event for EXP bonuses.

Join Althea's team to thwart Kazax's plot with powerful bosses and earn exclusive in-game rewards.

Level 200+ players can engage in a thrilling 12-week boss rush event with escalating challenges.

Face Limbo at level 285+ in a 30-minute battle, with challenging modes and rewards like Whisper of the Source.

Nexon has released the second half of their Winter update for MapleStory this week, as The Dark Ride: Part 2 has been released. Players will see a new boss battle against Limbo, along with the upgraded HEXA Stat Node II, and the new Burning Express event, which provides EXP bonuses. You'll also find exclusive holiday events over the next few weeks. We have more details below, and you can read more on their latest patch notes!

MapleStory – The Dark Ride

Players assist Althea, an all-new character, and her secret task force of inspectors responsible for protecting the separation of alternate dimensions of Maple World. Equipped with the powerful Mapae tool, the team traverses these dimensions and harnesses Mapae's power to remain in them for a limited amount of time to carry out their mission. Althea ventures deep underground into a Maple World that has long been free of the Black Mage. There, she encounters Kazax, who has been resurrected and is controlling six MapleStory bosses – Vellum, Horntail, Papulatus, Darknell, Zakum, and Guardian Angel Slime – and it is up to players to defeat these formidable foes and stop Kazak's nefarious scheme. In addition, players can earn a variety of rewards when they defeat these foes. Players at level 200+ can participate in a 12-week boss rush event. Each week, they can choose from three difficulty levels and select the number of additional challenges to undertake for extra bonuses as they face one of the six randomly chosen bosses and up to 20 different challenges. Points earned from defeating bosses and remaining death counts contribute to their weekly scores, with higher difficulties providing better rewards.

Part 2

We have to act fast! Prevent Limbo from harnessing the power of the Source and stop him from becoming a true Specter.

Entry Requirement: Lv. 285 and above characters that have completed the '[Carcion] A Letter from Across the Continent' quest.

Once you have completed the quest above, you can enter through the gate in the Carcion: Temple of Tears to face Limbo head on.

You can battle Limbo in either Normal or Hard mode with a party of 1-3 players. Better watch the clock, as you have 30 minutes to defeat Limbo! Sacred power of 500 is required for both Normal and Hard modes.



The following items have been added:

Whisper of the Source: Level 250 ring. All Stats +10, HP/MP + 500, Attack Power & Magic ATT +5. Grants 3 slots. Tradable until equipped

