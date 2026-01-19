Posted in: Bungie, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bungie, marathon

Marathon Drops New Trailer With Confirmed Launch Date

After months of teasing, Marathon finally has a releasde date as it was revealed this week in a new pre-order trailer for PC and consoles

Bungie dropped a new trailer this morning for their upcoming title, Marathon, and finally confirmed the game's release date for March. In case you haven't seen this game yet, you'll be playing as a bio-cybernetic Runner exploring the lost colony of Tau Ceti IV, trying to figure out what happened to it. All while also trying to survive against hostile security forces, rival Runners, and environments that are also trying to kill you. Enjoy the pre-order trailer above as the game will be released on March 5 for PC via Steam, PS5, and XSX|S.

Marathon

Scavenge the lost colony of Tau Ceti IV in Bungie's team-based FPS extraction shooter. Choose your Runner and work together in crews of three as you battle rival teams and hostile security forces for weapons and upgrades. Survive, and your loot is yours to keep for future runs on Tau Ceti—or if you're brave enough, a journey to the derelict Marathon ship that hangs above.

Become a Runner: Choose from a roster of cybernetic mercenaries with unique abilities. Customize your playstyle with the weapons, implants, and equipment you collect on your runs. Every match is a chance to experiment, buildcraft, and come back stronger.

Welcome to Tau Ceti IV: What once was a thriving colony is now a battleground for rival factions competing for power and fortune, hiring Runners to track down weapons, valuables, and the edge they need to win.

Fun and Competitive At All Skill Levels: Bungie's best-in-class first person gunplay makes playing at every skill level satisfying. With multiple maps to choose from, you can sharpen your skills in starter areas, then challenge yourself in high-stakes zones and Ranked mode in season one.

Committed to Fair Play: Cheaters don't stop, so neither do we. We'll continue to invest in robust anti-cheat and dedicated server support to keep your games competitive.

