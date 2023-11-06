Posted in: Games, Mario Kart, Nintendo, Video Games | Tagged: mario kart 8 deluxe

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Reveals Booster Course Pass Wave 6 Details

Nintendo has dropped the dinal details on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Course Pass Wave 6, with new characters and courses to play.

Nintendo dropped new details for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass Wave 6, as we're getting the last eight courses and a few new racers. Players will get the chance to play as Peachette, Pauline, Diddy Kong, and Funky Kong, as the four will become the new options you have for racers to run up and down the old and new courses. Complete with eight new tracks for you to play in the Acorn Cup and the Spiny Cup. We got the details on everything Nintendo released, along with a new trailer, as the content will drop on November 9.

"With this wave, all 48 additional courses will be available as the content circuit is completed, doubling the base game's offerings to give players a whopping total of 96 courses from across the series to zoom through. Wave 6 features the Acorn Cup and the Spiny Cup, which add eight memorable courses from the Super NES, Nintendo GameCube, Wii, Nintendo 3DS, and Mario Kart Tour games. Each course can be played locally or online."

Acorn Cup

Tour Rome Avanti – Ciao! Zip around the Eternal City and navigate historic landmarks as you dash beneath the moonlight in this city course from Mario Kart Tour.

Spiny Cup

Tour Madrid Drive – Take to the streets of Spain in this lively city course inspired by Madrid. Hit the gas but watch out for any pesky soccer balls on the field that may come between you and your goal!

"Plus, more familiar faces will be added to the roster of racers! The peanut-popping powerhouse Diddy Kong, who made his karting debut in Mario Kart: Double Dash!! game, and the bodacious Funky Kong, from the Mario Kart Wii game, are here and ready to peel off from the pack and take first place! But that's not all – Pauline and Peachette are also heading up to the starting line to reprise their racing roles from the Mario Kart Tour game! Need another boost? Players with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass will also receive 16 additional Mii Racing Suits, with a bonus Daisy Racing Suit obtainable by scanning any Daisy amiibo! Don't forget to crank up the tunes, too – the new Music Player feature rolling out on November 9 will allow all Mario Kart 8 Deluxe players to listen to music from each course, so you can bop along to your favorite beats during any pit stop."

