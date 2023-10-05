Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Deep Rock Galactic, Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core

Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core Announced For November 2024

Ghost Ship Games revealed they will be releasing Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core next year, expanding on the DRG universe.

Ghost Ship Games announced this morning that they will release Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core, expanding the game's universe in a new way. This is a completely new game in the series, setting up another awesome extraplanetary co-op bullethell title. This time around, you'll join the elite team of dwarven Reclaimers, who have been tasked with reestablishing control over lost deep mining operations on Hoxxes IV. You can check out the teaser trailer and info on the game below, as the team is aiming for it to be released in November 2024.

"Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core is a one to four-player co-op FPS set in the familiar Deep Rock Galactic universe, but with a new roguelite gameplay experience. Dwarves will equip and customize Phase Suits with active abilities and arm themselves with a classified range of unique weaponry before heading into the great unknown. After entering the mysterious Greyout Zone, in the deepest depths of Hoxxes IV, there will be no return for Dwarves without completing their mission. Fighting through multiple procedurally generated stages, players will salvage caches of equipment and weapons to expand their arsenal for that mission. Accompanied only by their squadmates and a trusty Processor Drone, Reclaimers can collect and deposit a new wonder-mineral, Expenite, to generate a wide range of powerful temporary upgrades."

"We're so excited to finally share our vision for the next game in the Deep Rock Galactic universe. We have intentionally not positioned this title as a sequel, as we still aim to support Deep Rock Galactic as a live game, however, we were keen to give fans a fresh take on the gameplay formula that only a spin-off title could provide," said Mikkel Martin Pederson, Co-founder, and Game Director at Ghost Ship Games. "More than this, we can't wait to start getting feedback from the fans to build the game they want to play, as our process of open development helped Deep Rock Galactic be the game it has become."

