Mark Hamill Joins In The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Fun In New Trailer Mark Hamill drops in to visit Cameron Monaghan in the latest trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which is out today.

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have released a new trailer in time for the release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor featuring a familiar face. In the final and probably best promo trailer for the game, which is out right now, Mark Hamill drops into the mocap studio to visit Cameron Monaghan, who plays the lead character Cal in the game. It's a feel-good moment with some laughs as the older Jedi trains the younger one and learns some new skills. Enjoy the trailer below!

"The story of Cal Kestis continues in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, a third-person, galaxy-spanning, action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment, developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. This narratively driven, single-player title picks up five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and follows Cal's increasingly desperate fight as the galaxy descends further into darkness. Pushed to the edges of the galaxy by the Empire, Cal will find himself surrounded by threats new and familiar. As one of the last surviving Jedi Knights, Cal is driven to make a stand during the galaxy's darkest times — but how far is he willing to go to protect himself, his crew, and the legacy of the Jedi Order?"

"The dark times are closing in as Cal Kestis seeks out a safe haven far from the reach of the Empire. Five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a more mature Cal Kestis must look beyond his lightsaber to find his destiny in the shadow of the Empire. Familiar friends and new allies – Cere Junda (Debra Wilson), Greez Dritus (Daniel Roebuck), Merrin (Tina Ivlev), and the newly introduced mercenary Bode Akuna (Noshir Dalal) – stand by Cal's side against the Empire and galaxy's most ruthless foes. Cal's quest will take him to new planets and familiar frontiers in the Star Wars galaxy, including Koboh, which is the home of the Bedlam Raiders."