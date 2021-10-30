Mark Hamill Will Be Hosting Thunderful World In November

Some interesting news this week from Thunderful Publishing as they revealed Mark Hamill will be hosting their Thunderful World livestream. The event will be taking place on November 10th at 11am PT on Twitch, YouTube, and their website, showing off several games on the way from the independent publisher. We're kinda surprised they withheld doing a stream until the Fall considering everything that was taking place over the summer, but the timing along with Hamill's appearance is a smart move as it makes it stand out. We have more info below on the event from the company as we wait to see what they'll be revealing ina couple weeks.

Tune in to see Mark delight us with a ton of exciting new game reveals and announcements from Thunderful. The event will deliver updates on exciting upcoming titles including the surprise indie hit of Summer Game Fest, Planet of Lana. There will also be more news on the highly anticipated Xbox, Windows Store and Game Pass exclusive The Gunk and other Thunderful titles like Firegirl, Cursed to Golf, Source of Madness, Tinkertown and White Shadows. Alongside Mark's headline hosting role, the event will also feature appearances from Thunderful Group CEO Brjánn Sigurgeirsson , Corporate Vice President at Xbox Sarah Bond , plus a few other surprise industry partners.

"Thunderful World is the perfect way for us to reach our existing fans and a global audience as we showcase our growing influence in the games development and publishing industry," said Sigurgeirsson. When we shared our plans with Mark, he instantly understood our vision and we are delighted he wants to help us share it with the world."

"Thunderful World? I don't remember agreeing to promote anything for Thunderful! Though Brjann did leave a book at my house that said something like that," said Hamill on hosting the event. "In all seriousness though, when I saw the passion and artistry behind all the incredible games Thunderful are going to present, I was blown away."

"Bold, beautiful, and fun. Those were my first impressions of The Gunk when we first revealed it to the world," said Bond. "I'm so pleased to share more about it at Thunderful World and happy to work with the team to help bring the game exclusively to Xbox and Windows PC, day and date on Game Pass."