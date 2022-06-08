Mark Zuckerberg Reveals Crayta Launches On Facebook Gaming Today

In a special presentation that happened this morning, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg announced that Crayta is now on Facebook Gaming. If you're not entirely familiar with the game, this was developed by UK-based studio Unit 2 Games and originally planned to be a Google Stadia exclusive title. In fact, we tried it out back before it was even revealed and were super impressed by it. However, shortly after launch, we didn't hear much about it, which we chalk up to the fact that it was a Stadia Pro title and you needed to pay to even get access to it. The studio was acquired by Meta in July 2021 shortly after they ported the game to the Epic Games Store. Now with the studio fully under the company's banner, the game is available today for you to try out on Facebook Gaming.

Part of the presentation had Zuckerberg chatting with prominent creators DryCoast & Kay as well as Russ Dooley from the Crayta development team about their development experiences, and how the game is being utilized as a "stepping stone towards the metaverse". This was pretty much the core discussion of today's presentation as they focused more on 2D gaming coming to the metaverse as part of its expansion and long-term goals for the platform. Here's some additional info on the game.

Crayta, the free-to-play game-making game with an expanding universe of games! Play and Create amazing multiplayer games with family, friends, and the rest of the world! Play from a continuously growing library of user-generated multiplayer games across a huge variety of genres. Crayta is a truly collaborative game creation platform built on Unreal Engine 4 – you and your friends can jump in and create games together. Our new season Cursed Galleons adds a variety of meshes for you to create games with. Gain XP as you complete Creator Challenges and unlock tonnes of cosmetics as you progress through our free Cursed Galleons Battle Pass! Fully immerse yourself in Crayta's new season content with a range of pirate themed outfits, emotes and other cosmetics. Express yourself in the Crayta universe with a range of high quality customisation options. Collect outfits, emotes, drones and more to tailor your identity throughout the game.