Marvel Contest of Champions Adds Northstar & Arcade

Marvel Contest of Champions adds a new hero with Northstar, while also adding a new villain to ruin everyone's day with Arcade.

Kabam has revealed two new characters being added to Marvel Contest of Champions, as we're getting Northstar and Arcade added to the mix. The two characters have been added as part of Version 45.0, also known as Saga 2, takes players to Arcade's deadly amusement park Murderworld as you'll attempt to bring him down. You'll come across several new additions to the game, along with both of these new characters, as Arcade joins the game on June 6 and Northstar on June 27. We have more info on them and the season below from the latest patch notes.

Marvel Contest of Champions – Northstar & Arcade

Jean-Paul Beaubier, known as Northstar, is a prominent member of the Canadian superhero team Alpha Flight alongside his twin sister Aurora. A former gold medalist Olympic skier, he possesses hypersonic speed, flight, and photonic energy blasts, making him a swift force in battle. He is a vital ally to the X-Men and a respected instructor at the Xavier Institute. Jean-Paul oversees "Team Northstar Extreme Sports" along with his husband Kyle, having settled in the mutant sanctuary of Krakoa with their daughter Joanne.

A notorious hitman with a penchant for the dramatic, Arcade quickly gained infamy in the shadiest of circles by refusing to eliminate his targets by conventional means. True to his showman roots, he prefers to construct elaborate "Murderworlds" to trap his contestants within and finish them off with his own brand of chaos. Over the years, he has been repeatedly employed to eliminate the X-Men, who always find a way to escape his schemes. This has caused his reputation to lose footing with other villains, but now Arcade arrives in the Battlerealm with something to prove with his deadly Murderworld technology.

Version 45.0

Responding to an Alpha Flight distress call, Northstar arrives in New Manhattan only to discover that he is a Player in the deadly games of Arcade. To defeat this challenge, they'll need The Summoner as their Player 2 while they try to button-mash through the lethal levels of this treacherous trap-master! See if you're leveling up or checking out in ALL FUN AND GAMES!

Side Quest – Terror Twister Arcade's amusement park is open for business and terrifying rides will be twisting The Summoner's choices with traps and tricks! Murderworld is as full of treasures as it is filled with dangers, so be sure to keep a look out for a special reward you'll be able to unlock by completing each challenging map through the month!

Spring of Sorrow Spring has come, and soon a special set of challenges will be made available to those who have become Paragon or higher! Challenging content that consists of ONE 1v1 Quest will be released every 2 weeks. Be warned however, that these encounters are not for the faint of heart, and will cause you to be overcome with SORROW. To further increase the trials set before you, each Quest will be accompanied by Solo Objectives for you to try to overcome!

Quick Heal

Get back into the action faster with Quick Heal! This feature will assess the necessary revives and potions required to get your Champions back into fighting shape, select the best options from your inventory and stash, and provide dynamic top-up options if your items are running low. Battlegrounds Victory Track Medal Upgrades We are introducing improvements to the Battlegrounds Victory Track system! The climb through the Victory Track to the Gladiator's Circuit will be more manageable for more players, as the entire Victory Track will now operate under a 'two medals gained per win, one medal lost per defeat' system. Additional ranks, with additional rewards, have been added to each tier in order to facilitate these changes.

