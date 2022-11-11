Marvel Contest Of Champions Launches Sea Of Troubles Update

Kabam has launched Update V.37.0 into their mobile game Marvel Contest Of Champions, better known as Sea Of Troubles. The update adds in a few new characters, but more importantly, brings about a new event as you battle for Wakanda. All of which is being done to promote the latest MCU film, but that's besides the point. We got many of the notes for you below, and you can read the full list from the devs in their latest blog post.

Marvel Contest Of Champions: Sea Of Troubles The plague of Galactus continues to consume The Battlerealm! The hungry eyes of the World Eaters have turned to Wakanda. Shuri has requested the aid of the Summoner in an important diplomatic task. They will need to convince Namor to open his gates to the woes of Wakanda, but the deadly Attuma may have other plans for these new arrivals. It's up to the Summoner and Shuri to save both their homes from becoming lost in a SEA OF TROUBLES!

Shuri & Attuma Enter the Contest Princess of Wakanda and head of the Wakandan Design Group, Shuri's genius and ingenuity has been the driving force behind much of Wakanda's modern technical superiority. Not one for getting hung up on tradition or ceremony, Shuri is constantly pushing the limits of vibranium technology and was the mind behind the advanced suits used by her brother T'Challa, the Black Panther. Attuma is a stalwart protector of Talokan, aiding king Namor in protecting its people from threats below and above. Attuma is proud and strong, with a knack for grasping opportunity, and the iron will to never fully surrender, even when his plans go awry. Now, with Talokan under threat from surface dwellers, Attuma will resort to any means necessary to defend his people and culture, even if those he supports do not agree with his methods.

Enter The Reliquary A stash of Relics has been uncovered in Marvel Contest Of Champions! Battle through the Reliquary each week to claim your prize! The Reliquary consists of a collection of Boss fights, with some Paths containing many fights while others have only a few. In addition a new temporary difficulty, Elder, has been made available to those who have become a Thronebreaker or higher. Complete it for extra Relics rewards!

Eternity of Pain – Depression Pain is eternal, and soon a special set of challenges will be made available to those who have become a Thronebreaker and higher! Each week, for 4 weeks, a new fight will be featured and the previous week's fight will be removed. The 5th week will result in the culmination of your grief and DEPRESSION, where you will be tasked with dealing with all 4 of the previous fights in one painful path! Each week's fights will also be accompanied by Solo Objectives that will further increase the pain and difficulty.

Relics Players will now be able to collect Relics that they can Bind to their champions to greatly enhance their abilities. The first type of Relic releasing are called Battlecasts, which allow you to summon in a Striker to help you during combat. Battlecasts can be obtained in different Rarities, each offering more benefits to your Champions, but all of which give you access to a Striker and at least one other benefit. Champions bound to Relics will gain access to a Striker Gauge, which they can fill through hits and strikes. Once filled, you can tap it to summon in a Striker who will perform a combo that you can chain with your combo or special attack.