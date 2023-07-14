Posted in: Games, Kabam, Marvel Contest Of Champions, Mobile Games | Tagged: canada, marvel, Mobile

Marvel Contest Of Champions To Hold Battlerealm Brawl In October

Kabam will hold a new Marvel Contest Of Champions esports event called Battlerealm Brawl, with the finals happening in Vancouver.

Kabam revealed they'll be throwing their own esports tournament for Marvel Contest Of Champions with the Battlerealm Brawl. This will be a massive event in which they are looking to have the best of the best compete in the game, eventually whittling it down to the top eight players, who will compete in person this October in Vancouver, British Columbia, just shy of the game's 10th Anniversary. For those who can't attend, they will also be broadcasting it on Twitch. We have more details about the event for you below, as you can check out the website above to find out how to qualify and compete.

Marvel Contest Of Champions: Battlerealm Brawl

To kick off the Battlerealm Brawl competition, Kabam will begin a search starting August 9 through September 6 for the greatest Summoner in The Contest. Players competing in the Gladiator's Circuit of Battlegrounds: Season 10 will compete to qualify for the Battlerealm Brawl, where the Top 8 qualifying players on the circuit's leaderboard will be selected and win a trip in October to the live event taking place in Vancouver, Canada. These Top 8 qualifying players will compete in single-elimination brackets for the Quarter Finals (October 20) and then Semi-Finals (October 21). The Finals will take place on the evening of October 21 in a best-of-five match Finals competition to determine the one true winner of the 2023 Battlerealm Brawl.

In addition, this November will see Kabam introduce a brand-new Original Champion to The Contest. The Battlerealm Brawl's Top 4 players will be the first to get this brand-new Champion and get more exclusive rewards. Fans attending October 20-21 in Vancouver can catch all of the action live, including:

Battlerealm Brawl's Quarter Finals, Semi-Finals, and Finals competitions.

Getting early hands-on experiences with new and unreleased Champions.

Meeting opportunities with the developers behind Marvel Contest of Champions.

Mixing-and-mingling opportunities with fellow Summoners of The Battlerealm!

