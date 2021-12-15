Marvel Future Revolution Introduces Magik In Latest Update

Netmarble has dropped their December update into Marvel Future Revolution involving Spider-Man and introducing Magik. The first part of the update is pretty much a no-brainer as to why it's here as they are promoting the latest Spider-Man film with some fun in-game events. Meanwhile, Magik joins the game as a brand new playable character with her own set of tricks and powers up her sleeve that will make her a formidable choice on the battlefield. Enjoy the latest trailer showing her off down at the bottom along with developer notes about the latest update.

Magik utilizes her gigantic Soulsword, a powerful weapon made from part of her own soul, to release powerful magic and unleash enemies on the battlefield. As the ruler of Limbo, Magik has access to demonic spells; the ability to summon demons like Hydras, Imps, and Hounds; and teleportation powers through her mutant Stepping Discs ability. She also has the ability to transform into Darkchylde, Magik's dark half, allowing her to explosively destroy enemies.

Today's update also introduces new content themed after the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home theatrical debut. Starting December 15th, a new Epic Invasion called the 'The Sinister Six' is now available for players eager to assist Spider-Man in stopping The Sinister Six from succeeding with their menacing plans. A new Spider-Man: No Way Home-inspired costume is also available now for players to collect and customize their Spider-Man character. Spider-Man [No Way Home] has also been added as a new companion for players to recruit. Other additions in today's update include: