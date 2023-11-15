Posted in: Demiplane, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: marvel, Nexus, TTRPG

Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game Is Temporarily Free On Nexus

You can play The Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing free on Demiplane for a limited time as they mark the release of the game's first adventure.

Article Summary Play Marvel Multiverse RPG free on Nexus from Nov 17-21.

First adventure 'The Cataclysm Of Kang' now available.

Save your heroes; full access with game purchase after promo.

Features character builder, game rules, and more for epic play.

Demiplane announced this morning that they made the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game Free on their Nexus platform for a limited time. The game has released its first adventure, The Cataclysm Of Kang, and to mark the occasion, they will be allowing players to try the game out for free on their platform for a limited time. Starting on November 17 and running through November 21, you can try out the system and use it to play a game during the period. If you decide to buy it later, your content will be saved to your profile, ready to go if you decide to own it. We have more details on both items for you below.

The Cataclysm Of Kang

Kang the Conqueror crosses the Multiverse to find the greatest weapon in any reality, and only your Super Heroes can stop him! Written by d616 System co-creator and New York Times Best Seller Matt Forbeck (The Marvel Encyclopedia, Dungeons & Dragons: Dungeonology) and packed with illustrations by Marvel's incredible army of artists, The Cataclysm Of Kang features a series of six linked adventures, one for each Rank of characters, 1 through 6. Play through with a new team each time, or form a campaign that takes players from street-level heroes to cosmic champions! The book also includes dozens of brand-new character profiles for use in your game. Your adventures in the Marvel Multiverse start now!

The Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game

Following November 21, the characters players have made are theirs to keep, with full features available afterward once the full book has been purchased. There are over 150 Marvel characters to choose from. Demiplane's Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game Nexus features everything you need to elevate your superhero adventure, including:

Official Nexus edition Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game online books

Intuitive character builder and character sheet tools

Quick-reference Game Rules Compendium

Matchmaking and game session tracking

Collaborative gameplay tools like video, voice, and chat

Cross-device compatibility for in-person and online play, and more!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!