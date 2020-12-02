Marvel Powers United VR Is Leaving Oculus In March 2021

Sad VR news today as Oculus and developer Sanzaru Games revealed that they are officially putting an end to Marvel Powers United VR. Oculus users were sent the message you see below this evening, alerting fans that the game is officially no longer downloadable or available for purchase and that it will cease to work starting March 1st. The website for the game is also gone and redirects to Oculus' official website.

The time has come for us to say goodbye to Marvel Powers United VR. Allowing the community to take on the role of fan-favorite Marvel superheroes in VR has brought us immense joy. While we'll miss multiplayer matches with the amazing Marvel Powers United VR community, we hope you'll continue to explore all the amazing experiences the Oculus platform has to offer. You are able to continue playing the game through March 1, 2021, but Marvel Powers United VR is no longer available for new users to purchase or download. We recommend that you delete the game prior to March 1, 2021, to avoid dead space taken up on your device.

No reason was given as to why the decision was made to put an end to the game. We remember at SDCC back in 2017 watching people freak out about the game and everyone talking about how this was going to be one of the best versions of a Marvel game we'd ever see with content for years to come. While some critics were not as favorable about it, the game had a strong community and decent updates adding more characters to the mix. We've reached out to Oculus to find out what's going on and why it's going away. Best guess on our end, more than likely it's either a licensing issue or, for those of us who enjoyed the game, its a sign a new game is coming in its place. Until we find out more, it's just disappointing it's going away.