Posted in: Games, NetEase Games, Video Games | Tagged: Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals Announces First Official Season of Content

Marvel Rivals has announced the first official season will arrive later this week, as the Fantastic Four will be added to the game

Article Summary Marvel Rivals launches Season 1 featuring Fantastic Four characters with unique powers.

Explore three new maps, each offering thrilling challenges set in New York City's supernatural chaos.

Play the new Doom Match mode with 8-12 players competing in faction-based battles.

Unlock limited-time rewards and exclusive Twitch Drops, including Hela: Will of Galacta items.

NetEase Games and Marvel Games have revealed the first official season of Marvel Rivals content as the Fantastic Four join the fray. All four members of the team will be added to the game, each of them with their own unique powers and abilities to fit any team, or to team up together for the ultimate of Ults. You'll also be getting a new map, new cosmetics, a new Battle Pass (if you want to pay money for extras), and more. We have the details below and the trailer above, as the season launches on January 10.

Marvel Rivals – Season 1

Three new maps will be added during Season 1 for Empire of Eternal Night in New York City: Sanctum Sanctorum and Midtown (both coming in the first half of the season), and Central Park (coming in the second half). Shockwaves generated by the Timestream Entanglement sweep over and through New York City, leaving Doctor Strange lost in the Entangled Astral Plane. Although he is eventually rescued by Scarlet Witch, multiple pages of the Darkhold are scattered after his escape. Dracula, with the support of Doctor Doom, seizes his chance during Doctor Strange's disappearance, tapping into the dark power of Chronovium to stop the moon. Without the sun to worry about, Dracula unleashes his legions to overrun the city. With New York City at the brink of supernatural collapse, the heroes turn to science for a solution.

Invisible Woman (Strategist) – Cosmic rays altered Susan Richards on a cellular level, granting her the ability to generate impenetrable force fields and to make herself fade from sight in an instant. Despite her frequent lack of visibility, it has always been perfectly clear that Sue is the force holding her family — the Fantastic Four — together. After the Timestream Entanglement, the Invisible Woman has taken full advantage of her powers, using stealth to explore locations too dangerous for her fellow heroes, especially going on rescue missions for civilians trapped by the creatures of the night.

Cosmic rays altered Susan Richards on a cellular level, granting her the ability to generate impenetrable force fields and to make herself fade from sight in an instant. Despite her frequent lack of visibility, it has always been perfectly clear that Sue is the force holding her family — the Fantastic Four — together. After the Timestream Entanglement, the Invisible Woman has taken full advantage of her powers, using stealth to explore locations too dangerous for her fellow heroes, especially going on rescue missions for civilians trapped by the creatures of the night. Mister Fantastic (Duelist) – Reed Richards has one of the universe's most brilliant minds, but even a genius of his magnitude couldn't have predicted the interstellar incident that bombarded his friends and family with cosmic rays, granting them each extraordinary abilities. Mister Fantastic's cellular elasticity allows him to stretch his body beyond all physical limits. But now he'll have to stretch his mind further than ever to build the Timestream Reintegration Device and end this cross-dimensional crisis…

Reed Richards has one of the universe's most brilliant minds, but even a genius of his magnitude couldn't have predicted the interstellar incident that bombarded his friends and family with cosmic rays, granting them each extraordinary abilities. Mister Fantastic's cellular elasticity allows him to stretch his body beyond all physical limits. But now he'll have to stretch his mind further than ever to build the Timestream Reintegration Device and end this cross-dimensional crisis… Human Torch (Duelist) – Teenager Johnny Storm joined his sister on the crew of an experimental space mission in hopes of visiting the stars. Instead, he became one, gaining powers and popularity as a member of the world famous Fantastic Four. Able to generate scorching flames, Johnny is the hottest hero in town – the Human Torch. Since darkness fell on New York City, Johnny has been busy burning Dracula's legions with flames brighter than the sun.

Teenager Johnny Storm joined his sister on the crew of an experimental space mission in hopes of visiting the stars. Instead, he became one, gaining powers and popularity as a member of the world famous Fantastic Four. Able to generate scorching flames, Johnny is the hottest hero in town – the Human Torch. Since darkness fell on New York City, Johnny has been busy burning Dracula's legions with flames brighter than the sun. The Thing (Vanguard) – When Ben Grimm signed up to pilot an experimental spacecraft for his pal Reed Richards, he never imagined he'd return from the flight transformed into a monster. Even though cosmic rays turned him into the Thing, Ben still has a heart of gold beneath his rocky exterior. Since New York City plunged into eternal night, Ben has devoted himself to protecting his home from the monsters plaguing it.

Season 1 will also feature an all-new game mode entitled Doom Match. In this mode, 8 to 12 players will battle on a single map, each belonging to a different faction, with all factions being hostile to each other. Players earn points by knocking out enemies, and at the end of the match, the top 50% of players by default will be considered the winning side. Season 1 will also feature an all-new seasonal event: Midnight Features. Players can complete the seasonal activities to unlock limited-time rewards, including exclusive galleries, costume, spray, unit, nameplate, and more! Also, starting January 11, Marvel Rivals is introducing brand new Twitch Drop exclusive rewards, including the Hela: Will of Galacta spray, nameplate, and costume and more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!