Marvel Rivals Releases Session 0 – Doom's Rise at Launch

With the launch of Marvel Rivals this week, the game has unleashed a new Session 0 to get fans into the game with Doom's Rise

Article Summary Marvel Rivals launches globally with Session 0: Doom's Rise, featuring 33 heroes and various game modes.

Enjoy Twitch Drops and exclusive in-game rewards during the Entangled Moments event in Season 0.

Redeem a free Iron Man costume using the in-game code for a special global launch gift.

Marvel Rivals soundtrack drops December 6th with tracks from Adriana Figueroa, Chrissy Costanza, and more.

NetEase Games and Marvel Games launched Marvel Rivals this week, and with it, they released the first session to get fans acquainted with the game. You're basically getting a short story talking about how Doctor Doom has come into power and how you'll deal with special "experiments" thrown at you in the middle of battle. We have more info below about the launch content and celebrations for the game.

Marvel Rivals – Session 0: Doom's Rise

Players can now jump right into Season 0 of this highly anticipated game, now live across the world with all heroes unlocked and free to play at launch and beyond. This month-long kick-off season of Marvel Rivals starts with a total of 33 heroes, eight maps for Quick Match and Competitive modes, a Conquest map, and a brand-new Practice Range. Doom's Rise is the opening season and serves as the opening chapter for the chaos caused by each of Doctor Doom's time experiments colliding and unleashing the Timestream Entanglement.

Launch Celebrations

In celebration of the global launch, Marvel Rivals is also thrilled to announce the upcoming Twitch Drops event for Season 0. Throughout the season, players will receive exciting drop rewards by watching their favorite streamers. As they engage with the community, they will earn exclusive in-game rewards simply by tuning in. Players can also participate in the 'Entangled Moments' seasonal event to unlock spray rewards, gallery card rewards, and stories upon completing tasks. Additionally, a global launch gift will be coming for players to redeem a special code for a FREE Iron Man costume! (Use in-game code: nwarh4k3xqy)

Marvel Rivals: Galactic Tunes Official Video Game Soundtrack will be available on Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music platforms on December 6th. The official OST features 19 tracks, from the game's main theme to tracks geared towards certain maps. It also includes different versions of "Rivals 'Til the End," one performed by Adriana Figueroa and the other by Chrissy Costanza, as well as the Luna Snow theme song "Fate of Both Worlds" performed by Le'mon. The physical vinyl of Galactic Tunes is now available for pre-order on Mutant!

