Marvel Rivals Reveals New Winter Celebration Event

Marvel Rivals has announced a new winter event on the way, as well as a North America esports event, and a new comic series

New Domination-inspired mode and Marvel Multiverse RPG content on Dec 20.

Marvel Games and NetEase Games revealed a new event coming to Marvel Rivals this week, as they will launch the Winter Celebration on December 20. As you might suspect, this is going to roll like a lot of seasonal events you see in games, where the event is primarily here to give you something fun to do for a few weeks, as they have several new cosmetic items for you to earn and purchase. The event is joined by two other announcements today, the first one being the new Marvel Rivals Infinity comic series, which we covered earlier today, and the second being a small esports event tied to North America called the Marvel Rivals Invitational. We have more details about all of these below, as the in-game event will kick off later this week.

Marvel Rivals – Winter Celebration 2024

The Winter Celebration will kick off on December 20 at 00:00 UTC, introducing a new limited-time game mode, Jeff's Winter Splash Festival (4v4 Arcade Mode), and a Gallery Card customization event – Gallery Card: 2024 Winter Celebration. Completing tasks will reward players with limited-time items such as the Jeff the Land Shark: Cuddly Fuzzlefin costume, nameplate, spray, and other rewards.

Marvel Rivals Invitational

The Marvel Rivals Invitational lineup and schedule have been announced. In North America, four professional Factions from the region, NRG, Luminosity Gaming (LG), NTMR Esports, and U4RIA, will compete for a total prize pool of $20,000. The match dates are December 20, 17:00 – December 22, 20:00 UTC-5. The tournament will be broadcast live on the official Twitch channel.

Marvel Rivals Infinity

In celebration of Marvel Rivals, Marvel is launching an all-new Marvel Rivals Infinity comic series exclusively on the Marvel Unlimited digital comics app starting December 16, along with a new set of free digital MArvel Multiverse RPG character sheets, play map, and a new Domination-inspired game mode on December 20.

