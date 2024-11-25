Posted in: Games, NetEase Games, Video Games | Tagged: marvel, marvel games, Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals Unveils New Hydra Map & New Launch Details

Check out the Hydra base reveal for Marvel Rivals, as the devs give some new notes ahead of the game's release this December

Article Summary Marvel Rivals reveals a new Hydra base map featuring Chronovium and space-time rifts.

December 6 launch includes enhanced combat, anti-cheat measures, and character adjustments.

New maps span Wakanda, Antarctica, Klyntar, and the futuristic Tokyo 2099.

Season 0: "Dooms' Rise" includes Quick Match and Conquest modes for intense gameplay.

Marvel Games and NetEase Games released two new videos today for Marvel Rivals, as they showed off the new Hydra base and revealed new details ahead of the game's release. First off, the base is everything you would expect for something created specifically for the Red Skull to take over the world, as you'll come across several areas of warfare development. Meanwhile, the Dev Visions video, which we have down at the bottom, discusses many of the changes and other additions they've made ahead of the December 6 launch. Enjoy both videos!

Marvel Rivals – Hydra Map

The Timestream Entanglement has scrambled the timelines at the poles, resulting in a volcano with vast amounts of Chronovium at the Antarctica Charteris Base. There, Hydra seeks to force open a space-time rift to summon the Hive and its hordes, which it plans to unleash on the world. Informed of the plan by Hawkeye and the Winter Soldier, Super Heroes gather to stop this extradimensional evil, one way or another.

Dev Visions: Volume 2

In Volume 2 of the Marvel Rivals Dev Vision series, the team gives a behind-the-scenes look at the game's development along with additional preparation for launch details. The team has been actively enhancing core operations, fine-tuning combat responsiveness, improving anti-cheat measures, and adjusting character actions. Over the course of the month-long Season 0 "Dooms' Rise," there will be four new Quick Match Competitive mode maps, one Conquest mode map, and a new Practice Range to improve skills .Details on the maps are:

The Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda, featuring Birnin T'Challa and the Hall of Djalia, the Domination and Convergence modes respectively, each offering a glimpse into a grand and mysterious futuristic nation set in the Chronoverse of unstable space-time.

Hydra Charteris Base: Hell's Heaven, where a Domination mode takes players into the volcanic heart of Antarctica, challenging you to shut down Hydra's interdimensional power.

Klyntar: Symbiotic Surface, with a Convergence mode that immerses players in the origins of the symbiote, where darkness and chaos reign supreme.

New Conquest map, Tokyo 2099: Warped Ninomaru, where damaged debris will get sucked up into the portal directly above Tokyo 2099, creating a visually stunning environment.

