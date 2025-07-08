Posted in: Games, Marvel Snap, Mobile Games | Tagged: fantastic four, marvel, Second Dinner Studios, the fantastic four: first steps

Marvel Snap Launches New Fantastic 4 Season Today

Marvel Snap has launched a brand-new season today as players can experience Season: Fantastic 4, celebrating the new MCU film

Article Summary Marvel Snap launches Season: Fantastic 4, adding new characters and rewards inspired by Marvel’s first family.

Unlock Mister Fantastic, Human Torch, The Thing, Invisible Woman, and more with a new Season Pass and events.

Explore unique game modes like High Voltage and Grand Arena, featuring prebuilt decks and exclusive rewards.

Collect new locations, variants, emotes, and limited-time albums to boost your Marvel Snap experience.

Mobile developer and publisher Second Dinner Studios have launched the latest season of Marvel Snap, as they dive into Season: Fantastic 4. As you may have guessed, the game's latest season ties into the latest MCU film, The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Only this season will be focused more on the comic book versions of the characters, and there are plenty of different variants out there. We have the finer details from their latest blog below as the season will run until August 5, 2025.

Marvel Snap – New Season: Fantastic 4

Prepare for lift-off! This season we're venturing beyond the stars with Marvel's first family, the Fantastic Four! Inspired by Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Steps, this season brings a fresh new look and some amazing new designs to some of our favorite characters.

Season Pass Now introducing Reed Richards, the leader of the Fantastic 4, but you may know him better as Mr. Fantastic!

Nwe Character: Mister Fantastic First Steps End of Turn: Give a card in your hand -1 Cost or +2 Power.

Mister Fantastic First Steps Season Rewards For this season we are adding some value to the Super Premium Season Pass by introducing a Series 4 card as a direct reward. More info on Fantasticar below!



New Characters

The Baxter Building can't be called a home if we don't have the family, so let's bring in the rest of the crew! You may notice that we're not including any Series 4 cards directly into the Seasonal Series 4 SNAP Packs this season. We've released so many cards recently that we wanted to slow down a bit, both for the team and the pure amount of cards being released for players. This also gives us more flexibility to provide great rewards for this season's brand new Limited Time Game Mode.

Fantastcar – Super Premium Series 4 Activate: Give your End of Turn cards +2 Power.

H.E.R.B.I.E. – Series 5 Each turn this is in play, swap to a new Activate ability until one is used. Activate: Next turn, you get +2 Energy. Activate: Give 2 of your cards at each other location +1 Power. Activate: Create a Rock here. Set its Power to 4. Activate: Double this card's Power.

Human Torch – Series 5 End of Turn: +1 Power. Once per game, if your side here is full, double this card's Power instead.

The Thing – Series 5 End of Turn: +2 Power. Once per game, if your side here is full, destroy an enemy card here with less Power.

Invisible Woman – Series 5 Activate: This turn, your End of Turn abilities happen twice.

Mole Man – Limited Time Event/Series 4 On Reveal: Banish the top card of your deck. Add 2 Rocks to your hand. Set their Power to the banished card's Cost.

Mad Thinker – Limited Time Event/Series 4 At the start of each turn (after drawing), +2 Power if your hand is full.



New Card Release Schedule

Jul 8th: Mister Fantastic First Steps – Premium Season Pass

Jul 8th: Fantasticar – Super Premium Season Pass

Jul 8th: H.E.R.B.I.E. – Seasonal Series 5 Release

Jul 15th: Human Torch First Steps – Seasonal Series 5 Release

Jul 16th: Kid Omega – Seasonal Series 5 Release

Jul 16th: Cobra – Seasonal Series 4 Release

Jul 22nd: The Thing First Steps – Seasonal Series 5 Release

Jul 24th: Mole Man – Limited Time Event Release

Jul 24th: The Mad Thinker – Limited Time Event Release

Jul 29th: Invisible Woman First Steps – Seasonal Series 5 Release

Limited Time Game Modes

High Voltage: Welcome back to High Voltage! This time we're trying something a little different. High Voltage will only be available from July 17-21st at the daily reset, but don't worry there's plenty of time to unlock some great new cosmetics!

Grand Arena: Enter the Grand Arena, a brand-new limited time game mode that introduces even more ways to play. Choose your Champion from a roster of eight iconic characters, then battle using unique decks and powerful skill cards tailored to each hero. For the first time, we're introducing prebuilt decks for the game mode that will allow anyone to jump in and start playing, even if you don't have the cards! Grand Arena is your chance to master new cards and prove your power in an all-new battlefield. This mode will be available from July 24th to August 7th at the daily reset.

New Locations

Rocket Pad: After turn 4, give cards on the winning side here +1 Power.

Reed's Lab: +1 Energy each turn if your side here is full.

Brand New Albums



Get all new Variants, Emotes and other Rewards by completing two new albums! Like my new album? It has Pockets! And these Pockets have Stickers! Available July 15th.

Collect 3: 2 Mystery Borders

Collect 6: Black Cat Unbothered Emote

Collect 8: Blink – Pocket Variant

Collect 10: 2000 Collector's Tokens

One small step for man, one First Steps for completing this album. Launching into orbit on Jul 29th.

Collect 3: Human Torch Fired Up Emote

Collect 6: 2 Premium Mystery Borders

Collect 9: 4000 Collector's Tokens

Collect 12: Invisible Woman First Steps – Paul Mafayon Variant

