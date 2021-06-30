Marvel Strike Force Is Throwing A Black Widow Event

Scopley has revealed that starting tomorrow, July 1st, Marvel Strike Force will be launching a special Black Widow event in the game. In case you haven't been paying attention, there's a new Marvel Studios movie featuring the titular character in which she makes an appearance before all the things in Avengers: Endgame takes place. So in the spirit of cross-promotion, we're getting this special event for the game that will have a lot of references to the film that you won't know too much about until you go see it. Here's a quick rundown of everything taking place over the next two weeks in the game.

Most often used on the "Skill Military" team along with Yelena and Red Guardian for her Assist-Attack capabilities, Black Widow is a powerful character for her ability to grant her team bonus Speed and inflict Stun on her enemies. The in-game takeover will begin on July 1 through July 15, including: Black Widow character unlocked for all new players to welcome them to the game

15 days of daily log-in bonuses and rewards

New milestones and rewards across all game modes for players level 14+

The chance to earn Black Widow's iconic Snow Suit Costume inspired by the upcoming film by completing milestones and collecting Costume Bits

The event itself seems like it will be fun to run, and will be introducing a lot of character combinations to make things a little more interesting on the battlefield. Plus you have a chance to get your hands on the iconic Snow Suit for the character, which will make a nice addition to anyone's collection of skins. Best of luck to all of you during the event as the film will be released on July 9th for everyone to see.