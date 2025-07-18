Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Scopley | Tagged: fantastic four, marvel, marvel strike force, the fantastic four: first steps

Marvel Strike Force Joins The Fantastic Four Celebration

The Fantastic Four have arrived in Marvel Strike Force, joining the multiple games promoting the new MCU film, out next week

Article Summary The Fantastic Four (MCU) join Marvel Strike Force in a special "Fantastic Force" showcase event.

Weekly missions, new costumes, and tower challenges offer players exclusive Fantastic Four rewards.

Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman (MCU) feature updated kits, synergies, and new abilities in-game.

Earn character shards, legendary rewards, and use promo code "FOUR" to unlock the original team.

Scopely has released a new update today for Marvel Strike Force, as they too join in on the promotion for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The game has kicked off a "Fantastic Force" event featuring Marvel's first family, as you'll be able to use MCU versions of the characters and partake in some fun activities ahead of the film's arrival. We have the full details below for you to check out as the content is now live.

Marvel Strike Force – Fantastic Force

During the "Fantastic Force" Showcase, six missions will be released each week for four weeks. Requirements include:

Week 1: Fantastic Four (MCU) or Hero Character

Week 2: Fantastic Four (MCU) or City Character

Week 3: Fantastic Four (MCU) or Global Character

Week 4: Fantastic Four (MCU) or Cosmic Character

Baxter Building Tower Event

Starting July 24th at 2:00 PM PT, players can clobber enemies and climb the floors of the Fantastic Four's base of operations for rewards and a special final boss during the in-game Baxter Building Tower event. Fantastic Four characters are required for each tower, and there are two towers available:

Tower 1: Open to Level 25+ and meant for early-game players

Tower 2: Open to Level 85+ and meant for more experienced Commanders

A New Fantastic Family

Arriving to help Nick Fury with a special S.T.R.I.K.E. assignment is the new Fantastic Four (MCU) team, featuring Mister Fantastic (MCU) and Invisible Woman (MCU).

Mister Fantastic (MCU): Family Protector

The man with an elastic body shows how a father bends so others don't break! His Protector kit shields his family from damage while also dishing out attacks.

Invisible Woman (MCU): Stealth Punishment

The hand that rocks the cradle rules the world, so watch out! Invisible Woman (MCU) not only slugs anyone in her path, but she does so from the shadows. Mister Fantastic (MCU) and Invisible Woman (MCU) bolster each other with Passive Abilities that fire off when a Fantastic Four (MCU) ally uses either their Special or Ultimate Ability.

Mister Fantastic (MCU) Barriers himself and all allies.

Invisible Woman (MCU) attacks the most injured enemy for Piercing Damage before gaining Stealth.

The Thing and The Human Torch are redesigned with new MCU costumes inspired by Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps and equipped with new updates to prepare them to face a wave of modern enemies.

Additional Content and Rewards

Play the Roguelike game mode "Danger Room" to earn a high score and more rewards.

Battle in the Baxter Building with your Fantastic Four team for a chance to earn 100 Invisible Woman (MCU) character shards.

Visit the Command Center for objectives and to claim rewards, including Legendary character shards.

Play Showcase Campaigns to try out the new Fantastic Four (MCU) characters and earn more rewards.

Play Showcase Challenges to test drive the complete Fantastic Four (MCU) team and increase your rewards.

Log in daily for rewards that feature key resources and character shards.

Redeem the promo code "FOUR" to unlock the original Fantastic Four team for free.

