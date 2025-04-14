Posted in: Capcom, Games, Video Games | Tagged: marvel, Marvel Vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes, Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics, X-Men Vs. Street Fighter

Marvel Vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics Drops An Update

A new title update will arrive this week for Marvel Vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics, adding some cool options for players

Article Summary Marvel Vs. Capcom Fighting Collection gets a major title update with new options and features.

Choose versions, change resolution, and enhance graphics in X-Men Vs. Street Fighter and MVC2.

New versus mode, menu changes, and exclusive artwork and remixes enhance gameplay.

Enjoy seven classic titles with improved netcode, co-op modes, and online ranked battles.

Capcom has revealed a new update for Marvel Vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics, specifically for the hardcore fans out there. This is a title update that will add some new options for two of the games in the collection, as well as some new options for players to explore when it comes to offline modes, resets, music, and more. We have the details below as the update arrives on April 16.

April 2025 Title Update

X-Men Vs. Street Fighter

Choose between versions 960910, 961004, and 961023

Marvel Vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes

Change resolution & increase graphics quality

Overall Title

Versus mode is available on all fighting titles

Menus can now be accessed with a long press while online to avoid accidental inputs during intense matches

Reset the game directly from the pause menu

New artwork from Capcom artist Shinkiro

New Cap-Jams remixes

The above changes are also coming to Capcom Fighting Collection & Capcom Fighting Collection 2

Marvel Vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

The legendary crossover hits are back! Jump into this collection of arcade classics from the fan-favorite Marvel and Capcom crossover games! Dive into an action-packed lineup consisting of seven unique titles, including heavy hitters like X-Men Vs. Street Fighter and Marvel Vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes. The collection also includes the rare beat 'em up game, The Punisher. Each game in the collection can be played online or co-op! Whether you're new to the series or you played back in the arcades, players of all levels can enjoy these timeless classics together!

Compete in heated ranked battles or play for fun in casual matches. Create a lobby with friends and battle head-to-head, play co-op, or spectate other matches. However you choose to play, rollback netcode makes the experience smooth and fun! A High Score Challenge mode is also available. Aim for the top of the global leaderboards! This collection boasts a number of beginner-friendly features such as adjustable difficulty levels, One Button Specials, and training modes. Plus, players can save and load their progress almost anywhere and pick up right where they left off. Players can view more than 500 pieces of artwork from all seven titles, along with never-before-seen development documents used to make the original games. The Music feature contains over 200 tracks from the original arcade games that players can listen to at any time!

X-Men: Children of the Atom

Marvel Super Heroes

X-Men Vs. Street Fighter

Marvel Super Heroes Vs. Street Fighter

Marvel Vs. Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes

Marvel Vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes

The Punisher

