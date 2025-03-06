Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop, The Op | Tagged: marvel, Marvel X-Men Dice Throne, x-men

Marvel X-Men Dice Throne Releases Two Editions & Deadpool Expansion

Marvel X-Men Dice Throne is now available, as you can choose between two different sets of mutants to battle against each other

Article Summary Marvel X-Men Dice Throne introduces Storm, Wolverine, and more in exciting new packs.

Battle with unique heroes in engaging one-on-one, team, or free-for-all modes.

Enhance gameplay with Deadpool "Deluxe" expansion for even more mutant fun.

Dive into fast-paced dice-rolling action with immersive hero abilities and upgrades.

The Op Games have released a brand new tabletop title in partnership with Marvel, as a new version of Marvel X-Men Dice Throne is now available. The game has two different packs you can purchase, as the first one features Storm, Wolverine, Psylocke, and Iceman, while the second box features Cyclops, Jean Grey, Rogue, and Gambit. On top of that, for gamers who want to go the extra mile, they have also released a Deadpool "Deluxe" expansion ,adding the Merc With a Mouth to the options list. We have more info below, as both of them are selling for $50 each, while the Deadpool expansion is going for $30.

Marvel X-Men Dice Throne

Marvel X-Men Dice Throne is a fast-playing, dice-rolling combat game that lets players battle as their favorite X-Men heroes in one-on-one duels, team battles, and free-for-alls! Based on the smash success Dice Throne, this Marvel X-Men Dice Throne 4 Hero Box puts players in the roles of Iceman, Psylocke, Storm, Wolverine, Cyclops, Gambit, Jean Grey, and Rogue, each with their own set of dice, player board, and unique deck of cards. Attack your opponents and activate abilities with dice rolls, accumulate combat points, and spend them on action cards that allow for ability upgrades. All four heroes are compatible with the entire Dice Throne ecosystem.

Marvel Dice Throne is a heart-pumping, fast-playing game of skilled card play and dice manipulation supporting multiple modes of play, including 1v1, 2v2, 3v3, 2v2v2, or free-for-all. Attack your opponents and activate abilities by rolling your hero's unique set of five dice. Accumulate combat points and spend them on cards that have a large range of effects, such as granting permanent hero upgrades, applying status effects, and manipulating dice directly (yours, your teammate's, or even your opponent's).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!