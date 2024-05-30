Posted in: Games, Marvelous, Video Games | Tagged: Marvelous Game Showcase, Marvelous Games, Marvelous Inc.

Marvelous Game Showcase 2024 Reveals Multiple Game Updates

Marvelous Games held their annual Marvelous Game Showcase 2024, revealing new games as well as several updates to current titles.

Marvelous Games held their annual summer gaming livestream as the Marvelous Game Showcase 2024 took place this afternoon. The company made a couple of new reveals, as well as several updates for titles that were already in the public eye. We have the official developer notes for you below as you can check out the stream above.

Farmagia (formerly Project Magia)

Product Manager Takehiro Ishida revealed the official title of the project, Farmagia, and presented the game's opening animation, giving gamers an action-packed look at the cast of characters and powers they wield. Ishida-san also shared details on key characters in the game, designed by popular artist Hiro Mashima, including Ten, the protagonist who often acts before thinking; Arche, his childhood friend who balances both kindness and a competitive nature; Chica, another childhood friend with a more reserved demeanor; and Lookie-Loo, Ten's sidekick and de-facto mascot. The title is planned for a global release in 2024.

Story of Seasons

The next, as-yet-untitled entry in the beloved franchise continues its development as the team focuses on improvements to the visual presentation and natural environments. Series Manager Hikaru Nakano joined to debut a fresh look at the results of their efforts, highlighting how aspects such as updated natural lighting and festival fireworks have been improved to enhance immersion and atmosphere. The project remains in active development and will be fully revealed at a later date. In the meantime, Nakano-san confirmed new gameplay features including a player-controlled glider and the return of fan-favorite pets.

Amusement Section

Marvelous Inc. supports more than just PC and console entertainment and announced a number of new arcade initiatives including Naruto: Arcade Battle, which will be available in North America this summer. Players will experience the world of Naruto on a massive 50" screen, where they'll engage in intense ninjutsu battles and collect plates to reach the highest rank they can! Arcade titles for Japanese releases only were also presented.

Indie Partner Lineup

The Marvelous family continues to invest in helping creative and exciting visions from smaller indie developers become a reality with global support for titles! Titles introduced for worldwide release include Bitsummit 2023 Grand Prize winner Death the Guitar, where players become an electric guitar fighting with the power of death metal to avenge their owner, planned for a 2025 release; and Moonlight Peaks, the supernatural-themed vampire farming/life sim title from Dutch developer Little Chicken, scheduled for 2026 release. One additional title, Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus, was also presented for release in Asia and Japan by Marvelous on July 28, 2024.

Rune Factory

Following a brief history on the evolution of the Rune Factory series and how it has grown across nine titles released over 18 years, Rune Factory series Director Shiro Maekawa joined the stream to reveal a new video for Rune Factory: Porject Dragon sharing a look at the title's protagonists. Players can choose to play as either Subaru or Kaguya, two new Earthmates with a twist; they will use the power of dance, rather than farming, to communicate and interact with the world around them. This new approach to interacting with the world comes with non-combat tools, including parasols and drums; series staple weapons like swords; and brand-new weapon types to experiment with, including bows and talismans.

Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion

First revealed during last year's Marvelous Game Showcase, Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion once again closed out the show, where President Sato-san shared an evocative look at Marvelous' First Studio's mech-action sequel. Additional details, including platforms and a release window, will be announced at a later date.

