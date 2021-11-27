Marvel's Avengers Shows Off Incoming Spider-Man Content

This week, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics released more info on the upcoming Spider-Man and Klaw additions coming to Marvel's Avengers. Everyone's favorite web-slinger will be added to the game on Tuesday, November 30th, but with the caveat that he'll be exclusive to the PlayStation version of the game. Which is a bummer because it doesn't look like there will be any special additions to the team for PC and Xbox players to counter-balance it. Meanwhile, as the character comes in with the 2.2 Patch, so will a new raid featuring Klaw called "Discordant Sound" that will take you to the jungles of Wakanda. And for those of you who are enjoying the new Hawkeye series on Disney+, a new costume has been added to the game to mimic his appearance on the show.

Spider-Man: The legendary web slinger Spider-Man will come exclusively to PlayStation players in the November 30th update along with the Spider-Man: With Great Power Hero Event. Spider-Man's high-flying acrobatics bring an entirely new way to experience the game either solo or with friends, and his unique movement and combat abilities are sure to be a great addition to any Strike Team taking on missions in the Avengers Initiative. Players will experience Spider-Man's story through unlockable challenges woven throughout the Avengers Initiative. Peter Parker learns of a deadly new threat and must partner with the Avengers to stop AIM from acquiring technology that could make their synthoid army unstoppable. Insistent on keeping his identity hidden, Parker forms a tentative friendship with Ms. Marvel and Black Widow and must struggle with the new dynamics of working with a team. Will he join up full time with the Avengers, or stay independent in his fight against AIM? New Raid: Discordant Sound: Raids in Marvel's Avengers are one of the truest tests of end-game teamwork. They require advanced tactics and the full cooperation of a four-player team equipped with the highest-end gear. Following the events of the War for Wakanda Expansion, the sonic monster Klaw has returned to the Vibranium Mound to destroy Wakanda. Black Panther and the Avengers must stop him before he can succeed!

