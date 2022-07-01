Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy Drops New Alien Creation Video

Eidos-Montréal has released a brand new video going over some of the work they did on aliens for Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy. In what's become one of the strangest circumstances of 2022, Square Enix decided to sell off both Crystal Dynamics (who worked on Marvel's Avengers) and Eidos-Montréal over to Embracer Group. Especially after EM had one of their biggest games to date in GOTG do exceptionally well for them and won a number of awards along the way, not to mention the praise from gamers and reviewers. And while we could sit back and dissect everything about the decision and what will happen moving forward, it looks like the EM team is taking full advantage of the departure to reveal a few things.

The team released this video today, showing off some of the work they did in order to create many of the alien races you see in the game. They didn't just hire some actors to spit garbage into a mic with a voice changer, they actually went through the trouble of developing each of the types of aliens you encounter to help make the galaxy feel a lot bigger than just whatever they were given permission to do from Marvel. You can see the work below as they put together a nearly 13-minute video discussing the process. here's hoping they release more content like this now that they probably don't have to keep quiet about it for much longer.

That was metal… literally. To craft alien languages and creature sounds for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Steve Szczepkowski (Senior Audio Director at Eidos-Montréal) teamed up with The Monster Factory and their metal vocalists. Join Steve and Sébastien Croteau (CEO of The Monster Factory) as they reflect on their journey to create memorable cosmic voices, from the many travelers of Knowhere to the terrifying Wendigo.