Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Being Planned For Fall 2023

Insomniac Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is currently planned for a Fall 2023 release. The news came down a couple of weeks ago on the PlayStation Blog, in which the company details some of the major titles coming to their console in 2023. We haven't really heard a lot about the game since it was revealed by the company during one of their State Of Play events, which is to be expected considering how big the game is and how badly they want to make sure there aren't any game leaks like there was back in 2018 when the first one was being shown off. What we do know is that we're getting a game featuring Venom, although we don't know who will be under the symbiote skin for this one, and what sounds like an appearance from Kraven The Hunter looking for a challenge, but that's primarily speculation at this point. Until we get some new info on it, here's the brief amount of info they revealed on the blog and a quote from the company looking ahead to 2023.

"Following the events of Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the Spider-duo of Peter Parker and Miles Morales are back in the next blockbuster action chapter of the Marvel's Spider-Man series. Much is still to be revealed about the game, and going off the quality of the past two titles, we're bound to be in for a fantastic new original Spider-Man adventure."

"What a year it's been for PlayStation Studios; here at Insomniac Games we've been in absolute awe of the work of our peers. Congrats to everyone on a successful 2022… and here's to next year being just as exciting as we continue to get Marvel's Spider-Man 2 ready for release next fall," said Bryan Intihar, Creative Director of Insomniac Games.