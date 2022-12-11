Maskmaker Will Arrive On Meta Quest 2 On December 15th

Vertigo Games and Innerspace VR have put a release date on Maskmaker, as they will release it for Meta Quest 2 on December 15th. The game has been in the works for a minute, with a special kind of story in which you are helping tell the tale of a maskmaker in this puzzle fantasy-lore title. We knew that the game was set to be released before the tear ended. Now we know we're getting the game this coming Thursday, cutting it close but still making the end-of-2022 deadline. Enjoy the latest trailer below before the game drops later this week.

"In an all-new mysterious universe built by the developers of the award-winning A Fisherman's Tale, you play as a Maskmaker's apprentice and learn the magic of crafting masks to immerse yourself in the intriguing, enigmatic beings within the game. From mask-to-mask and puzzle-to-puzzle, explore your way through the "mask realm" to seek Prospero, who appears to rule it, and ultimately unravel the secret of his identity. MaskMaker provides a captivating VR adventure full of mystery and a sense of constant wonder. Will you become… the MASKMAKER?

Extensive & unique use of VR:

Eight stunning biomes: Explore the world, observe the unique ways of each culture you visit, craft their mask, and access new biome's by using their masks.

Crafting: Learn the ability to craft many magical masks using different rare resources you collect, paints, and shapes to create increasingly sophisticated masks.

Possession: Wear the mask, blend in with each biome's culture and inhabit the spirits, colorful characters, each with a different role to play.

Wear the mask, blend in with each biome's culture and inhabit the spirits, colorful characters, each with a different role to play. Prospero's Workshop: As the apprentice, learn to make your first mask with Prospero's help, but who is the real man behind the mask?"