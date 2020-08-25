Master League Begins In Pokémon GO Battle League Season Three

Master League and its Premiere Cup are now available in the third season of GO Battle League, Pokémon GO's player-versus-player arena. In Master League, trainers can bring in three Pokémon with no CP limit. In the Premiere Cup, the same is true but Legendary Pokémon are excluded. Many trainers are wondering which of their Pokémon to bring in to the Master League. PVPoke, a site that similates PVP match-ups and ranks the top Pokémon, listed the following Pokémon as the top of the Master League and Premiere Cup metas, which are collected here.

Pokémon GO Master League Ranking

Groudon (Mudshot, Earthquake, Fire Punch) Origin Forme Giratina (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball, Ominus Wind) Mewtwo (Psychu Cut, Psystrike, Focus Blast) Melmetal (Thunder Shock, Superpower, Rock Slide) Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche, Bulldoze) Zekrom (Dragon Breath, Crunch, Wild charge) Dialga (Dragon Breath, Iron Head, Draco Meteor) Shadow Snorlax (Lick, Body Slam, Superpower) Altered Forme Giratina (Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, Shadow Sneak Landorus (Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earth Power)

Pokémon GO Premiere Cup Ranking

Shadow Snorlax (Lick, Body Slam, Superpower) Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash, Earthquake) Shadow Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash, Earthquake) Garchomp (Mud Shot, Sand Tomb, Outrage) Togekiss (Charm, Ancient Power, Flamethrower) Dragonite (Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Hurricane) Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche, Bulldoze) Shadow Gyarados (Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, Crunch) Shadow Dragonite (Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Hurricane) Gyarados (Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, Crunch)

Master League and the Premiere Cup will run until September 7th at 1PM Pacific at which time all three Leagues will become available. Niantic has also announced that Season Three, which will in total end on September 14th, will include a Flying Cup to coincide with an upcoming event. There has been no further announcement but, looking at the dates, we can expect this Flying Cup and its event to arrive in Pokémon GO in the next twenty-one days. And we think Lugia will be involved. Just saying.