Mattel Announces New Uno Spin-Off Called Uno Flex

Mattel announced a brand new version of their classic card game Uno is on the way this month with the reveal of Uno Flex. As you might suspect from the name, the cards are flexible depending on the situation you are in, giving you a couple of different ways to approach the game and make your moves. The game will go up for sale for $7 via Twitter and Amazon later this month, but for now, we have more info and the rules of the game for you below from the company.

"The Uno Flex card game is based on the Uno card game players know and love, but with a flexible attitude. Special cards let players change a card color to make a match — a Red 4 can become a Green 4 in one flex. Power Cards and Flex Action Cards add even more bends to the game! Perfect for families, parties, and game nights, it makes a great gift for Uno fans and card game lovers ages seven years and up. Colors and decorations may vary."

Flex Cards: Flex Cards are like regular Uno cards, but players may choose to "flex" between two colors – a primary and a secondary – to switch up gameplay.

Action Cards: Action Cards help shift power and keep the excitement high during the game by offering a second, more powerful alternative to the indicated action. For example, the "flex" option on a Draw 4 card is for the card user to pick which player they want to Draw 4.

Power Cards: Power Cards, depending on their visible side, determine whether players can use the "flex" side of their cards.

"At the start of the game, all players are given a Power Card, green on one side and red on the other, that determines when they have the ability to use the "flex" side of a card."

If the Power Card is on the green side, players can choose to use the "flex" side of their card – but once they do, the Power Card must be flipped to the red side. If your Power Card is on the red side, you can no longer choose to use the "flex" side of a card in play. To flip your Power Card back to the green side, one of the following must happen: you play a Number Card with a "flip" symbol on it, anyone plays a Wild Flip card, or when every player's Power Cards are on the red side at the same time.

