Mawile Raid Guide In Pokémon GO: Test Your Mettle

The Test Your Mettle event is now live in Pokémon GO. In addition to featuring the Ultra Beasts Kartana and Celesteela, this event features Steel-type Pokémon in raids including Tier One, Tier Three, and Mega Raids. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Mawile, perfect your catching strategy, and understand this Pokémon's Shiny rate.

Top Mawile Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mawile counters as such:

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+

Shadow Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++

Flareon: Fire Spin, Overheat

Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mawile with efficiency.

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Heatran: Fire Spin, Flamethrower

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Emboar: Low Kick, Blast Burn

Infernate: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Pyroar: Fire Fang, Overheat

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mawile can be defeated by solo trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two Pokémon GO players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

Mawile has a boosted Shiny rate of approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!