MCS 25 Madden Bowl Announces New London Date & Venue

After running into technical issues earlier this month, the MCS 25 Madden Bowl will now happen in London, set to broadcast next week

Article Summary MCS 25 Madden Bowl rescheduled after technical glitches, now igniting in London on March 3.

Live broadcast airs at 7pm ET on official Twitch and YouTube channels to engage global fans.

Players vie for USD 250K and USD 150K prizes from an impressive USD 1.7 million pot.

Esports stars JonBeast and Fancy clash on the virtual gridiron for the 2025 championship title.

Organizers behind the Madden NFL 25 Championship Series have announced the rescheduled date for the MCS 25 Madden Bowl, as the event has moved to London. In case you didn't know, this event was supposed to take place over Super Bowl weekend in New Orleans, but the event ran into several technical issues, and they were forced to cancel the livestream and the event as a whole, delaying the crowning of a new champion. After weeks of not knowing when it would return, we got confirmation today that the event has moved to London, England, and will take place on March 3, with the broadcast happening at 7pm ET on the official MCS Twitch and YouTube channels. We have more details about the event below.

MCS 25 Madden Bowl – London 2025

The Madden Bowl marks the culmination of the MCS, which kicked off in early August 2024. The competition featured thousands of players from across the US, UK, Mexico, Germany, Canada, and newly added Australia as they competed through Monthly Challenges for their share of the total USD $1.7 million prize pool. The winner of the Madden Bowl will receive USD $250,000 along with the title of the 2025 MCS Champion, while the runner-up will walk away with USD $150,000.

The news underscores EA's commitment to delivering engaging experiences at the intersection of sports and gaming culture. Not only does the new Madden Bowl location support the NFL's ongoing efforts to grow fandom internationally as indicated by the recent series of NFL games that took place in London last year, but also offers an opportunity to crossover with FC Pro Leagues as the ePremier League is currently underway. Veteran Madden NFL esports competitors Jonathan "JonBeast" Marquez and Jacob "Fancy" Worthington will square off on the virtual gridiron for the coveted MCS Championship ring. JonBeast, who is tied for the second-most MCS Championship wins, will look to take down top-seeded Fancy, who is riding the MCS's longest active cash streak, as both players battle for their first Madden Bowl title.

