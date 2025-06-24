Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Into the Breach, Lonestar, Math Tide, Thermite Games

Lonestar Announces New Collab With Into The Breach

Sci-fi roguelike game Lonestar has announced a brand-new collaboration with Into The Breach, set to launch this coming Friday

Indie game developer Math Tide and publisher Thermite Games have confirmed their sci-fi title Lonestar will be getting a new collaboration event with Into The Breach. This update to the game bring in a new recruitable pilot to the sci-fi roguelike deckbuilder, as well as a new boss encounter to deal with, and multiple dynamic events added to the mix. All of which plays off the Into the Breach, a tactical game that the team has become very fond of. The crossover kicks off on June 27, but before that, we have more info and a trailer here showing it off.

Lonestar x Into The Breach

The crossover introduces Abe, a featured pilot from the Into the Breach, now fully integrated as a playable character. Abe's inherent talent, Mech Weapons, allows players to choose one of two special components following each elite battle. His unique part pool includes iconic mechanics such as the Electric Whip and Flamethrower, providing players with new strategic tools in their bounty hunts across the galaxy. The crossover update also introduces a new boss enemy: VEK. A creature known as "Goo" has entered the Lonestar universe through a dimensional rift opened by Abe's arrival.

Now fragmented across the galaxy in corrupted ships and parts, this entity poses a major threat. Players must track and eliminate the VEK before it causes irreparable damage. In addition to core content, two new dynamic events are being introduced—one emergency scenario and one themed around an unusual "vacation." These will be added to the random event system, further increasing the variety and unpredictability of each playthrough.

"Into the Breach has been one of our favorite games—not only for its gameplay but also its elegant design philosophy," said a producer at Math Tide. "It was a major inspiration that led us to pursue indie game development. We are honored to bring this collaboration to life and hope players enjoy the content as much as we enjoyed creating it."

