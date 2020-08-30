Machamp Raid Guide: Solo This Raid With These Top Counters

At a time not long ago, a time when Tyranitar dominated the raid rotation, Machamp was a Pokémon GO raider's best friend. This Fighting-type Pokémon has since been outclassed by Lucario and Conkeldurr in some ways, but it still remains a power-house that functions highly in both raids and GO Battle League. This Tier Three raid boss can be defeated by solo players with these top counters.

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Machamp counters as such:

Shadow Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Shadow Moltres (Wing Attack, Sky Attack)

Shadow Alakazam (Confusion, Psychic)

Shadow Metagross (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Shadow Gallade (Confusion, Psychic)

Shadow Exeggutor (Confusion, Psychic)

Shadow Gardevoir (Confusion, Psychic)

Shadow Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Drill Peck)

Latios (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, and creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow counters that can help take down Machamp with efficiency.

Mega Charizard (Air Slash, Blast Burn)

Rayquaza (Air Slash, Aerial Ace)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Machamp, using the above counters powered up, can be completed by solo trainers. It may be a bit of a fight, but with these counters and some Stardust, you can do this on your own.

Catching Machamp

Machamp is an easier catch than most Tier Three raids due to the size and placement of its circle, which is a comfortable throw at a medium distance, placed directly on its face.

Using the circle lock technique, players can hold down the ball until Macham's catch circle shrinks. Releasing when the circle is at its smallest point allows the circle to lock, guaranteeing an "Excellent" throw if the ball can hit that point. Throw the ball when it is finishing its attack in order to successfully hit. Machamp's attack sees it use its four brolic arms to punch you up a little bit. Once it settles back into place, throw the ball at the center of its face.

Shiny Machamp odds

Machamp is the third-stage of Machop and, while Machop can be found Shiny in the wild, Machamp cannot be caught in its Shiny form.

