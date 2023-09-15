Posted in: Games, Piranha Games, Video Games | Tagged: MechWarrior, MechWarrior 5: Clans

MechWarrior 5: Clans Announced For PC & Consoles In 2024

After much speculation, as well as being leaked early, Piranha Games has revealed that MechWarrior 5: Clans is in the works for 2024.

After being leaked a day ahead of the announcement, developer and publisher Piranha Games finally revealed MechWarrior 5: Clans is on the way. The game will be taking the lore and settings of the MechWarrior universe and essentially setting it on fire, as the Inner Sphere goes into full war with an invasion of its territories. Players will have a chance to try out upgraded designs, as well as new models, and experience an entirely different vibe as you see some of the most prominent fictions deal with having put into a full-scale battle across the galaxy. We have more info on the game below, along with the latest trailer, as we wait to see when it will be released next year.

"MechWarrior 5: Clans features a captivating and intricately crafted story that immerses players in the conflicts of the Clan Invasion. The campaign takes place across a variety of planets through stunning, meticulously designed biomes where immersive realism is baked into every detail. Hand-crafted maps and missions deliver engaging combat, both complex and chaotic, demanding thoughtful, strategic play. Tactical options abound with an all-new cast of customizable Clan Mechs boasting sleek and powerful Clan technologies. MechWarrior 5: Clans explores a pivotal time in the MechWarrior universe brought on by the Clan Invasion and incredible technological advances in Mech warfare, reflected within the Clan Invasion time period."

"MechWarrior 5: Clans follows the elite five-mech squad, a "Star," from the Smoke Jaguar Clan. The promising cast of rookie pilots complete their training on their home world of Huntress just ahead of the Clan Invasion, a critical turning point in the BattleTech lore. The game immerses players in both the personal and military conflicts of the Clan Invasion. As you progress through the campaign, you'll experience a deeply engaging narrative that unfolds with well-developed characters and moral dilemmas that keep you on the edge of your seat. Top Tier Simulation-style MechWarrior combat returns in MechWarrior 5: Clans. Clan Mechs and Clan Tech bring a whole new dynamic to MechWarrior 5: Clans. New progression and customization systems encourage pilots to alter Mech loadouts with expansive customization through an updated Mech lab, Hardpoint, and Omnipod system. Adaptability to the scenario at hand is key to a strategic victory."

The Clan Invasion is here: For the first time since MechWarrior 2 (released in 1995), pilots can immerse themselves in an action-packed Clan Invasion story – one of the most epic time periods in the franchise that changed the course of the Inner Sphere's factions and politics forever. MechWarrior 5: Clans is the absolute perfect entry point into the MechWarrior universe for newcomers, and the game which veteran pilots have been waiting more than 30 years to play.

For the first time since MechWarrior 2 (released in 1995), pilots can immerse themselves in an action-packed Clan Invasion story – one of the most epic time periods in the franchise that changed the course of the Inner Sphere's factions and politics forever. MechWarrior 5: Clans is the absolute perfect entry point into the MechWarrior universe for newcomers, and the game which veteran pilots have been waiting more than 30 years to play. This Isn't Run-and-Gun, This is MechWarrior: Celebrated core MechWarrior combat returns in MechWarrior 5: Clans. Pilots must strategically plan and execute Star-based team assaults if they are going to bring honor to Clan Smoke Jaguar while advancing their position within the Inner Sphere.

Celebrated core MechWarrior combat returns in MechWarrior 5: Clans. Pilots must strategically plan and execute Star-based team assaults if they are going to bring honor to Clan Smoke Jaguar while advancing their position within the Inner Sphere. Customizable Mechs: Victory starts in your Mech Lab with an expanded collection of technologically advanced Clan weapon systems, equipment and Upgrades. Clan Mech's superior technology grants you the ability to swap out larger parts for greater customization and functionality ahead of assaults. Plan accordingly based on terrain, structure, and biome specificity for the best chance at victory.

Victory starts in your Mech Lab with an expanded collection of technologically advanced Clan weapon systems, equipment and Upgrades. Clan Mech's superior technology grants you the ability to swap out larger parts for greater customization and functionality ahead of assaults. Plan accordingly based on terrain, structure, and biome specificity for the best chance at victory. All-Star Strategy: Your squadron (aka your Star) is depending on you. Protect the members of your Star in battle, deepening your bond as you engage the Inner Sphere's determined defenders. Immerse yourself in the story as you lead your Star through the complex missions and thrilling combat.

Your squadron (aka your Star) is depending on you. Protect the members of your Star in battle, deepening your bond as you engage the Inner Sphere's determined defenders. Immerse yourself in the story as you lead your Star through the complex missions and thrilling combat. Stunning Visual Design: Harnessing the power of Unreal Engine, MechWarrior 5: Clans abounds in environmental detail and destruction – from precisely designed confined cityscapes to bogs spanning incredible distances, battles will take shape on breathtaking landscapes and the complex infrastructure of the Inner Sphere.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!