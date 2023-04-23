This Iono Trainer Card May Shake Up The Pokémon TCG Market Will these Iono Secret Rare cards make Pokémon TCG's upcoming Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved set difficult to find?

Back at the end of the Sun & Moon era, the Waifu Craze overtook the Pokémon TCG. The Marnie card from Sword & Shield raised to almost $100 while older female-focused Trainer Cards, including the Lillie Full Art from Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism and Rosa from Sun & Moon – Cosmic Eclipse, boomed to insane values. This craze is even more pronounced in Japan, where cards like Sightseer from Tag Team GX All-Stars, which was never adapted into English, are worth over $500. Now, it appears that the same is happening for the current Scarlet & Violet era. The Iono Special Illustration Rare and Full Art cards in the latest Japanese set Clay Burst are in such demand that the Pokémon TCG Japan is sending the set back to print less than a month after release. These Iono cards are currently expected to appear in Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved for English-language collectors in June 2023. We may be in for another boom!

In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG releases for the second quarter of 2023: