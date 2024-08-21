Posted in: Conventions, Games, Gamescom, Piranha Games, Video Games | Tagged: battletech, Gamescom 2024, MechWarrior, MechWarrior 5: Clans

MechWarrior 5: Clans Drops New Gameplay Trailer at Gamescom 2024

Piranha Games dropped an all-new gameplay trailer for MechWarrior 5: Clans during Gamescom 2024, revealing part of the story as well

Play as a young pilot in the Clan Invasion, navigating diverse biomes and battling Inner Sphere foes.

Customizable Mechs with advanced Clan tech offer strategic gameplay and tactical options in thrilling combat.

Experience stunning visuals and environmental destruction, powered by Unreal Engine 5, across detailed maps.

Piranha Games revealed their latest trailer for MechWarrior 5: Clans this week, as they debuted a new gameplay trailer during Gamescom 2024. The trailer shows off a good two minutes of the conflict you'll encounter in the Inner Sphere as they throw players into one of the most robust titles ever made in the franchise. Enjoy the trailer, as the game will be released for PC, PS5, and XSX|S on October 3, 2024.

MechWarrior 5: Clans

In MechWarrior 5: Clans, you assume the role of a promising young pilot freshly graduated from intensive training on Huntress, the Smoke Jaguar homeworld. As a vital member of a five-mech squad, known as a "Star," you find yourself thrust into the heart of the Clan Invasion of the Inner Sphere – a pivotal moment in the BattleTech universe. Operation Revival catapults their Star to the forefront of a daring and perilous war aimed at reclaiming their rightful homelands from the tyrants and despots ruling the Inner Sphere. This expansive campaign unfolds across numerous planets featuring diverse biomes, showcasing meticulously designed maps and missions that deliver immersive gameplay and intricate combat encounters. Armed with an arsenal of customizable BattleMechs equipped with cutting-edge technologies, players can explore a wealth of tactical options and strategic possibilities.

For the first time since MechWarrior 2 (released in 1995), pilots can immerse themselves in an action-packed Clan Invasion story – one of the most epic time periods in the franchise that changed the course of the Inner Sphere's factions and politics forever. MechWarrior 5: Clans is the absolute perfect entry point into the MechWarrior universe for newcomers, and the game that veteran pilots have been waiting more than 30 years to play. This Isn't Run-and-Gun, This is MechWarrior: Celebrated core MechWarrior combat returns in MechWarrior 5: Clans. Pilots must strategically plan and execute Star-based team assaults if they are going to bring honor to Clan Smoke Jaguar while advancing their position within the Inner Sphere.

Celebrated core MechWarrior combat returns in MechWarrior 5: Clans. Pilots must strategically plan and execute Star-based team assaults if they are going to bring honor to Clan Smoke Jaguar while advancing their position within the Inner Sphere. Customizable Mechs: Victory starts in your Mech Lab with an expanded collection of technologically advanced Clan weapon systems, equipment and Upgrades. Clan Mech's superior technology grants you the ability to swap out larger parts for greater customization and functionality ahead of assaults. Plan accordingly based on terrain, structure and biome specificity for the best chance at victory.

Victory starts in your Mech Lab with an expanded collection of technologically advanced Clan weapon systems, equipment and Upgrades. Clan Mech's superior technology grants you the ability to swap out larger parts for greater customization and functionality ahead of assaults. Plan accordingly based on terrain, structure and biome specificity for the best chance at victory. All-Star Strategy: Your squadron (aka your Star) is depending on you. Protect the members of your Star in battle, deepening your bond as you engage the Inner Sphere's determined defenders. Immerse yourself in the story as you lead your Star through narratively driven missions and thrilling combat.

Your squadron (aka your Star) is depending on you. Protect the members of your Star in battle, deepening your bond as you engage the Inner Sphere's determined defenders. Immerse yourself in the story as you lead your Star through narratively driven missions and thrilling combat. Stunning Visual Design: Harnessing the power of Unreal Engine 5, MechWarrior 5: Clans abounds in environmental detail and destruction – from precisely designed confined cityscapes to bogs spanning incredible distances, battles will take shape on breathtaking landscapes and the complex infrastructure of the Inner Sphere.

