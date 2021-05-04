MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries Adds Cross-Play & More In Latest Update

Piranha Games announced this morning that they have a new update massive update coming to MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries. The update will be launching totally free into the game on May 27th and will come with a number of additions that will make players happy. Chief among them being cross-play, as PC and Xbox players across multiple platforms will be able to battle with and against each other. Players will also be able to join a friend to play the Heroes of the Inner Sphere DLC Career Mode campaign without owning it themselves, which they've discounted down to $30 in case anyone wants to snag it before the update. Xbox players also have access to the Microsoft Exclusive Kobold Hero Mech, which you can't miss in the photos below as it's bright green. We have more info on the update for you here straight from the team, along with a couple of photos.

Piranha Games has spent a year addressing player concerns for MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries, implementing enhancements and crushing pain points resulting in over 30 major updates. Cross-platform play – Fight alongside your friends with four-player PvE co-op support on PC (Steam, GOG, Epic) and Xbox

Fight alongside your friends with four-player PvE co-op support on PC (Steam, GOG, Epic) and Xbox DLC sharing – Play co-op games with players that own the DLC to experience the content

Play co-op games with players that own the DLC to experience the content Extreme conditions

Loads of gameplay changes – Including Infantry present throughout game, full 360 LOD radar (with BAP available with DLC), more extreme conditions and effects, enhanced AI, enhanced salvage crates, AND SO MUCH MORE

Including Infantry present throughout game, full 360 LOD radar (with BAP available with DLC), more extreme conditions and effects, enhanced AI, enhanced salvage crates, AND SO MUCH MORE Campaign changes – New story beginning and optional tutorial

New story beginning and optional tutorial UI changes – Ability to track encounters and where to hunt desired 'Mechs, instant action loading previously selected mechs and pilots, modding updates, amongst others