Medal Of Honor: Above And Beyond Gets A New Trailer

Respawn Entertainment dropped a brand new trailer headed into the weekend for Medal Of Honor: Above And Beyond. Introduced during Gamescom 2020 this past week, this new game is going to be a VR experience through the Oculus, and will be a totally different experience for players while also being the next chapter in the franchise. According to the presentation with the developers who chatted with Geoff Keighley during Opening Night Live, Respawn worked directly with WWII veterans to capture their stories to add context to the game. Focusing on historical set-pieces where players will engage within the game's powerful story. All held within a unique gameplay system brought to life by VR. You can read a little more about it on their blog, and you can check out the trailer below. No release date was given, but more details will be revealed during Facebook Connect on September 16th, 2020.

Medal Of Honor: Above And Beyond is a tale of human experiences, how ordinary people, citizen soldiers, reacted to one of the most significant events in human history. In Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, you'll be taking on the role of a combat engineer who is recruited to join the OSS (Office of Strategic Services). The OSS, forerunner of the modern CIA, was established to conduct espionage and sabotage behind enemy lines during WWII. It was the perfect vehicle for the kind of story Peter wanted to tell. "The OSS undertook key missions during the war and helped to turn the tide. It allows us to put players in situations where the stakes are very high," he said. Your missions will take you from Tunisia to across Europe, participating in some of the biggest moments of the war. While many of the details remain top secret, you can expect to storm the beach at Omaha, infiltrate a secret Nazi V-2 Rocket facility on the island of Peenemünde, and use a disguise to sneak onboard a German U-Boat.