Medal Of Honor: Above And Beyond Posts Third Dev Blog About VR

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have posted a new developer blog about Medal Of Honor: Above And Beyond. The blog is a bit of a combination of info for players to see what's going on with their development of the game into a VR experience. While there are parts of it with commentary from Mike Verdu, VP of Content for Facebook Reality Labs, the majority of it is highlights from Game Director Peter Hirschmann's "controller-first mindset". He discusses the level of immersion virtual reality provides and how they've adapted the game to work with that system including having authentic sounds, carefully crafted locations, and what they call the "emotional nature of the medium". You can read a snippet below along with some screenshots, or read the entire blog at the link above.

The immersiveness of VR takes some getting used to. "All your senses are being used by the platform," said Peter, "your brain processes it on an emotional level." Add to that the unfamiliar mechanics of reloading, jamming in a medpack, or pulling out a grenade pin with your teeth, and you may need some time to find your VR legs. But the more time you spend on the platform, the more comfortable you'll become. Plus you'll be able to customize your experience with multiple comfort options, and skip any scenes with intense motion. You can always revisit them later. With incredible sequences like jumping off the stern of a sinking ship or skiing down a mountain being chased by Nazi alpine troops, you're in for a wild ride. And if you run out of ammo, don't forget that there are hundreds of items in the environment – from statues to frying pans – that can be used as a weapon in a pinch. No one said this would be easy, but you'll have plenty of time in the field to get into the swing of things.