Medieval Multiplayer Title King Of The Castle Is Coming This March After a bit of a wait, Team17 confirmed that King Of The Castle will be released for PC in early March 2023.

Team17 and Tributary Games confirmed that they will be releasing their new medieval multiplayer game King Of The Castle in early March. The game was teased back in October for 2023, but because of a few different circumstances, the game's release date was kept under wraps. Now we know we'll be seeing it released for PC on March 2nd, 2023. With the news, we got a new trailer, which you can check out down at the bottom, as we now wait for the game to come out.

"King Of The Castle game hosts will play as the 'Monarch' and work through a series of mini storylines full of unique challenges, many of which can have far-reaching consequences. For the Nobles, words are weapons, and at the beginning of each game, players will be assigned a unique homeland and be able to voice their thoughts using Twitch chat to discuss those dilemmas faced by the crown; plan not-so-secret uprisings; or vote upon key decisions, whose impact and legitimacy will be determined by the Monarch."

Cooperative online multiplayer: Work together with friends or strangers, via Twitch or your web browser, to steer the fate of your kingdom, tackle unique challenges, and play a key part in the downfall or prosperity of an empire.

Write your story: Play through hundreds of unique Medieval fantasy stories, each with its own characters, choices, and far-reaching consequences.

Give peace a chance… or not: As Monarch, balance the competing demands of your Nobles while keeping an eye out for brewing political unrest or revolts.

Democracy manifest: Bribe, persuade or intimidate your way through difficult votes, or alter the law entirely to give yourself extra sway in the polls.

Customize your kingdom: Ensure your legacy upon the land by choosing your name, pronouns, appearance, and even your family crest.

Web browser mode: Gather a small party of 4-21 people and play together with friends! Only King of the Castle game hosts needs to own a copy of the game, while all others can join from their mobile device or web browser using a unique access code.