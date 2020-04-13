Meeple Station Leaves Steam's Early Access And Is Fully Released

Modularity and Vox Games announced this week that Meeple Station has officially left Steam's Early Access and is now fully released. The game has been in the pipeline for a while now as an early title, giving players an RPG strategy sim to occupy their time. Which we're pretty sure has been getting more love with the self-quarantine measures currently in place during the coronavirus. For a while the game was in a frequent state of development where things would change every so often, leading to certain things not working or changing how they operated from one week to the next. All while the devs worked out the bugs to give you the best version they could. Now they've released Version 1.0, which will end you to procedurally-generated galaxies to build a space station in the middle of nowhere. Leaving you to build it how you wish, deal with alien AI, create an economy, fend off space pirates, and more. Here's the description of the game from the devs.

"Meeple Station is an isometric pixel-art space station building and management sim that takes inspiration from games in the vein of Dwarf Fortress and Rimworld. Build a space station up from bare-bone essentials and a skeleton crew, into a bustling metropolis of activity filled with so many Meeple you'll probably forget about a few of them. You picked a great time to hop on board as we're just dropping our major Planets Update just now, which will have your Meeple expanding across the solar system. It's in an early state, but it's the foundation for a summer full of huge feature releases we've been working on and are very excited to share with you! The big recent changes we've added are also part of the bedrock of what is to come."

The game is $15 right now on Steam, which is a pretty decent deal. Keep in mind that the game is fresh out of the gate and you could be running into more bugs. So if your station suddenly suffers from problems and there are no pirates at your front door, remember, it's still new.