Meet Your Maker Is Free To Play On Xbox Until July 24th

If you would like to try out Behaviour Interactive's Meet Your Maker, you can do so on Xbox right now as it's free to play this weekend.

Behaviour Interactive has decided to give you a weekend's worth of free play on Meet Your Maker, as Xbox players can dive in right now. Last month the team did this for both Steam and PlayStation players, and now Xbox players are getting a go at it, as the game will be free for anyone to play until July 24th. If you decide to buy the game after, they will be selling it for 25% off until August 1st, and all of your progress will be saved to your account.

"You are the Custodian of the Chimera, a living experiment created as a last resort to save life on Earth. Enter a battle of skill and wits for the only remaining resource that matters and the key to your Chimera's evolution: pure genetic material. Mine the darkest corners of your imagination to build and fortify deadly fortresses known as Outposts to extract and guard your Genmat. Infiltrate and survive other players' Outposts to steal more. Adapt, upgrade, and evolve… or die. The world's deadliest toolbox is at your fingertips. Combine a huge array of blocks, traps, and guards to build a fortress that's devious, cunning, and utterly without mercy. Enjoy complete control over your creation, modifying traps and recording custom patrol paths for guards, then share your Outpost and watch others try to survive it. Reap rewards from those who die, learn from those who live, and never lose progress by being raided."

"Put your will to the test raiding other Meet Your Maker players' Outposts. Rely on your instinct, intellect, and reflexes in a do-or-die heist to steal the materials you need to fuel your next build. Choose the right loadout for each unique challenge, then get in, grab the Genmat, and make it out alive mastering every Outpost that stands in your way. Keep your friends close and your enemies closer. Combine creativity and build with an ally or join forces to raid as a team of two. Use the replay system to watch Raiders challenge your Outposts. Grow your reputation with accolades left by others to reward your ingenuity. Easily find your friends and favorite Builders to play their Outposts at any time."

