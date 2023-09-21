Posted in: Behaviour Interactive, Games, Meet Your Maker, Video Games | Tagged: Meet Your Maker

Meet Your Maker Unveils Two New Game-Changing Updates

Behaviour Interactive has revealed two new additions on the way to Meet Your Maker, fully revealing Sector 2 content and more.

Behaviour Interactive released new details of what's to come in Meet Your Maker, as they showed off the new content and other game-changing additions. The primary new addition is the sow-covered level, Shattered Peak, offering you a new experience in the dead of winter. We have the full details below about what's on the way, as the content will drop on September 26.

Chilling New Meet Your Maker Content

Sector 2 enhances the game's co-op and single-player experience with a bone-chilling new environment for players to immerse themselves in, a Deco Pack with textures and colors previously unseen in Meet Your Maker, and much more. The new environment and Deco Pack will be instantly available for free for all players:

NEW ENVIRONMENT: Shattered Peak – Deep in the desolate Arctic wastes lies the Shattered Peak Sanctuary. Once a bastion of science and technology, a contaminated GenMat shipment caused its residents to turn on one another, using their deadly creations to tear the Sanctuary apart from the inside.

Deep in the desolate Arctic wastes lies the Shattered Peak Sanctuary. Once a bastion of science and technology, a contaminated GenMat shipment caused its residents to turn on one another, using their deadly creations to tear the Sanctuary apart from the inside. NEW DECO PACK: Ice – A Deco Pack inspired by the Artic wasteland. Blocks of ice, frozen metal, thermal heaters, a fluttering tarp, and a decal set featuring the markings of a northern shelter provide chilling new possibilities for Builders. An Arsenal Pack featuring a unique new Custodian and guard will also be available to shake up gameplay for Raiders and Builders alike.

A Deco Pack inspired by the Artic wasteland. Blocks of ice, frozen metal, thermal heaters, a fluttering tarp, and a decal set featuring the markings of a northern shelter provide chilling new possibilities for Builders. An Arsenal Pack featuring a unique new Custodian and guard will also be available to shake up gameplay for Raiders and Builders alike. NEW CUSTODIAN: Overseer – Equipped with the latest technological advancements, this suit allows the wearer to glide slowly after jumping. Its powerful Biolinks can reveal the location of the Harvester Path, Forsaken Tombs, and nearby resources.

Equipped with the latest technological advancements, this suit allows the wearer to glide slowly after jumping. Its powerful Biolinks can reveal the location of the Harvester Path, Forsaken Tombs, and nearby resources. NEW GUARD: Assassin – The Assassin is a hunter that relies on stealth to ambush its target. With a stealth field based on Holocube tech, it remains nearly imperceptible until it unleashes a devastating dash attack. Once you see it, it might already be too late.

Raiding 2.0 — Expeditions

A glimpse into the future of Meet Your Maker was shown during our Community Update Livestream. Set to launch in late October 2023; our forthcoming Expeditions will let players embark through a brand-new map system, arming them with game-changing enhancements. This innovative update will redefine the raiding experience, putting more control in the hands of our dedicated community.

Expeditions Summary

New Expeditions Map: Players will progress their Expedition by raiding other player's Outposts, choosing their path, and unlocking powerful rewards along the way.

Players will progress their Expedition by raiding other player's Outposts, choosing their path, and unlocking powerful rewards along the way. Unlockable New Enhancements: Powerful, game-changing abilities can be unlocked along the way, enabling players to customize their approach to raiding.

Powerful, game-changing abilities can be unlocked along the way, enabling players to customize their approach to raiding. Exclusive Cosmetics and Decals: Unlock never-before-seen skins and decals for Raiders and Builders.

Unlock never-before-seen skins and decals for Raiders and Builders. Empowering Players: The introduction of Expeditions will offer players more control over the type of Outposts they would like to raid.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!