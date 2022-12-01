Mega Abomasnow Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: December 2022

Mega Abomasnow has returned to Mega Raids in Pokémon GO for a brief raid rotation to kick off December 2022 and the Season of Mythical Wishes. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Mega Abomasnow as a solo player, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Abomasnow's Shiny rate.

Top Mega Abomasnow Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Abomasnow counters as such:

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+

Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Houndoom: Fire Fang, Flamethrower

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

Shadow Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Typhlosion: Incinerate, Blast Burn

Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Abomasnow with efficiency.

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Heatran: Fire Spin, Flamethrower

Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Emboar: Ember, Blast Burn

Flareon: Fire Spin, Overheat

Victini: Quick Attack, V Create

Typhlosion: Incinerate, Blast Burn

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Abomasnow can be defeated by solo trainers due to its double weakness to Fire-types as an Ice/Grass-type. However, if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have a buddy to help you melt this frozen vegetable.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Because Abomasnow is an evolved form, though, I would suggest trying Pinap Berries for your first few throws in order to attempt to bring in extra Snover Candy.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!