Mega Abomasnow Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: December 2022
Mega Abomasnow has returned to Mega Raids in Pokémon GO for a brief raid rotation to kick off December 2022 and the Season of Mythical Wishes. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Mega Abomasnow as a solo player, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Abomasnow's Shiny rate.
Top Mega Abomasnow Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Abomasnow counters as such:
- Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Apex Shadow Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+
- Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Mega Houndoom: Fire Fang, Flamethrower
- Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Shadow Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Shadow Typhlosion: Incinerate, Blast Burn
- Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Abomasnow with efficiency.
- Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Heatran: Fire Spin, Flamethrower
- Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Emboar: Ember, Blast Burn
- Flareon: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Victini: Quick Attack, V Create
- Typhlosion: Incinerate, Blast Burn
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Mega Abomasnow can be defeated by solo trainers due to its double weakness to Fire-types as an Ice/Grass-type. However, if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have a buddy to help you melt this frozen vegetable.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Because Abomasnow is an evolved form, though, I would suggest trying Pinap Berries for your first few throws in order to attempt to bring in extra Snover Candy.
Shiny Odds
The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers!