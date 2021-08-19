Mega Beedrill Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: August 2021

Mega Beedrill enters raids in Pokémon GO starting tomorrow as part of the Ultra Unlock Part Three: Week One: Sword event. In the past, one had to complete research tasks or use the Buddy bonus features in order to earn Mega Beedrill energy, but now this Bug/Poison-type Mega Evolved Pokémon will be available in raids. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Mega Beedrill.

Top Mega Beedrill Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Beedrill counters as such:

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Psystrike

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Psystrike

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Sky Attack

Shadow Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Brave Bird

Shadow Metagross: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Mega Pidgeot: Gust, Brave Bird*

Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn*

Reshiram: Fire Fang, overheat

*Note that only one Pokémon can be Mega Evolved at a time. Because of this, your best bet is to go with the higher-ranked Mega Charizard Y rather than Mega Pidgeot or Mega Charizard X.

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Beedrill with efficiency.

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Moltres: Fire Spin, Sky Attack

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Vicitini: Confusion, V Create

Metagross: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Brave Bird

Heatran: Fire Spin, Flamethrower

Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Beedrill can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, I personally suggest trying Pinap Berries for the first few throws, as you can multiply the already increased number of Candies that an evolved Pokémon like this will yield.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow Pokémon GO trainers!