Mega Blaziken Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Hidden Gems

Our new Mega Blaziken Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Trainers will give advice on how to build a team to take on this Raid and earn Mega Energy.

Blaziken is coming into Mega Raids in Pokémon GO for its first raid rotation since its initial single-day arrival in the Heading to Hoenn Raid Day event. Now, you will have more time to battle Mega Blaziken and earn Mega Energy for your own Blaziken. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Blaziken Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Blaziken counters as such:

Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Primal Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Alakazam: Psycho Cut, Psychic

Mega Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Mega Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Mega Gardevoir: Confusion, Psychic

Shadow Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Blaziken with efficiency.

Hoopa Unbound: Confusion, Psychic

Lunala: Confusion, Psychic

Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack

Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Purified Apex Lugia: Extrasensory, Aeroblast++

Galarian Articuno: Confusion, Brave Bird

Hoopa Confined: Confusion, Psychic

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Blaziken can be defeated with just one Trainer due to its double weakness to Flying-type Pokémon, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

